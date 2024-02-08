Prince Harry slammed for not reconciling with William during UK visit: ‘Shame on him’

In Prince Harry news, the Duke has been slammed for his behaviour amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, returned to the UK briefly earlier this week to visit his father following news that he’d been diagnosed with cancer.

Harry visited the UK this week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry news: Duke returns to the UK following King Charles cancer diagnosis

Earlier this week, King Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Following the news, Prince Harry returned from the US to the UK to see his father.

The Duke landed at Heathrow at lunchtime on Tuesday. He then had a 45-minute with his father.

However, 24 hours later, Harry was back on a plane, jetting off back over to the US.

It’s been reported that he didn’t meet with his brother, Prince William, during his flying visit to the UK.

Jeremy and guests slammed Harry (Credit: Channel 5)

Duke of Sussex’s behaviour slammed

During today’s edition (Thursday, February 8) of the Jeremy Vine Show, the show’s host and guests took aim at Prince Harry for not visiting William.

“What would aid the recovery of his dad, the King? If there was reconciliation [between William and Harry],” Jerry Hayes said.

“Do you remember when he [King Charles] said some very sad thing, he was quoted in Spare [Prince Harry’s book]?” Jeremy Vine then asked.

“His dad said ‘Please don’t let me spend my final years in misery’,” he then quoted. “This very moving line.”

Journalist Carole Malone then accused Harry of doing “nothing” following his father’s plea.

Carol then continued. “Shame on him that it’s taken a cancer diagnosis for him to get his backside back across [from the US],” she fumed.

“It’s a wake-up call,” Jeremy then added.

Prince Harry risks the wrath of Meghan (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry news: Duke to ‘come up against trouble’ with Meghan

The slamming of Harry comes after it was claimed that he would “come up against trouble” with his wife, Meghan, if he reconciles with the royals.

Royal author Angela Levin made the claims during an appearance on GB News this week.

“I just hope that Harry finds something in his heart to forgive him [Charles]. But if he does, then he comes up against trouble with Meghan because Meghan hates this country,” she said.

“Prince Harry doesn’t like to compromise anymore. He is determined to get apologies from his father for not treating Meghan, how he felt, properly,” she then said.

“Meghan would be absolutely furious if [Harry] became very sweet and nice with his family because she’s a destroyer and not somebody who makes things up.”

