Prince Harry to ‘come up against trouble’ with Meghan if he reconciles with family amid King Charles’ cancer

Prince Harry could “come up against” trouble with wife Meghan Markle is he reconciles with his family, a royal author has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex recently returned to the UK briefly to see his father King Charles. The monarch has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Harry landed at Heathrow on Tuesday and reportedly had a 30 to 45-minute meeting with the King. However, on Wednesday afternoon, he was seen at Heathrow as he apparently headed back to California.

On Tuesday, royal author Angela Levin appeared on GB News and discussed whether she thinks Harry will reconcile with his family. Harry‘s relationship with his family, especially brother Prince William, has been strained for some years.

He is determined to get apologies from his father for not treating Meghan, how he felt, properly.

Speculation floated around about whether King Charles’ cancer news would spark a reconciliation between Harry and his father and brother.

However, Ms Levin claimed that if Harry does reconcile with his loved ones, he could face “trouble” with wife Meghan.

She said during one appearance: “I just hope that Harry finds something in his heart to forgive him [Charles]. But if he does, then he comes up against trouble with Meghan because Meghan hates this country.”

Meanwhile, Ms Levin appeared on GB News later into the evening.

She alleged: “Prince Harry doesn’t like to compromise anymore. He is determined to get apologies from his father for not treating Meghan, how he felt, properly.

“Meghan would be absolutely furious if [Harry] became very sweet and nice with his family because she’s a destroyer and not somebody who makes things up.”

The author previously claimed on GB News that the future of Harry’s relationship with his father “depends on what Meghan Markle thinks”.

She added: “As far as Harry is concerned, he’s a very changed person, he’s very hard and he’s very determined and he has to please Meghan. So it will be very difficult for him between choosing whether he does do what Meghan tells him to do and what he wants to do about his father.”

Inside King Charles’ meeting with Harry

The monarch and his youngest son met on Tuesday at Clarence House. Reports claim that the meeting lasted under an hour.

The King reportedly delayed his helicopter to Sandrington to meet with his son. Harry apparently didn’t meet with brother William.

A source claimed that the Prince of Wales’ priority is his wife Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery. The insider said: “The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that. He will make a return to duties on Wednesday. But you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that.”

