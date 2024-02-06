Prince Harry accused of making return to UK to visit King Charles amid cancer for ‘publicity’: ‘Harry has his own agenda’

As Prince Harry arrives in the UK to see his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis, a royal author has claimed he’s doing it for “publicity”.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King has been diagnosed with a “form of cancer”. A statement said King Charles is feeling “wholly positive” about his upcoming treatment.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (February 6), Harry arrived at Heathrow and made his way to see his father.

The news was discussed on TalkTV on Monday evening and royal biographer Tom Bower offered his opinion on the Duke of Sussex returning.

Prince Harry has arrived in the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry arrives in UK

The royal author said: “I’m very suspicious of both of them [Harry and Meghan]. I think Harry has behaved appallingly.

“I think Harry coming back to England this sudden moment is in some way seeking some publicity.”

Mr Bower continued: “I never believe he’s going to reconcile himself to William, it’s going to be a big problem. He’s declared, in my view, some sort of undeclared war against the monarchy. Let’s see how it plays out.

“Let’s see if he’ll use this opportunity to mend fences but I think he’s got a huge amount of mountaineering to do to restore relations with Prince William and the King.”

King Charles has cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mr Bower went on to claim that Harry has his “own agenda”. He said: “I think he’s a very selfish person and I can’t really believe in his deepest of his heart he is really thinking of his father and not of himself.

“But, you know, one hopes I may be proved wrong. I’ve studied the man very carefully and I don’t have that much trust in him.”

Elsewhere, following the news of Harry’s return, he was urged to bring his children – Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, – with him to see their grandfather.

Will William and Harry reconcile? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry was urged to bring children to see King Charles

GB News star Albie Amankona said: “Prince Harry coming, I think that’s a good thing. But I think it’s cruel and wicked for grandchildren to be separated from their grandparents for no apparent reason.

“I would implore Prince Harry to be bringing along his two grandchildren to the United Kingdom to get to know and love their grandfather.”

Harry has since landed in London and has made his way to see his father. It comes just hours after the palace confirmed the King’s health news.

Buckingham Palace statement

A statement read: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

It added: “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

