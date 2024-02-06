Nostradamus predicted King Charles would ‘abdicate’ throne in 2024: ‘Replaced by one who will have no mark of a King’

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday (Monday, February 5).

Now, it’s been revealed that 16th-century philosopher Nostradamus made a chilling prediction about Charles, over 400 years ago…

King Charles diagnosed with cancer

Yesterday evening, Buckingham Palace announced the shock news that the King, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement, they said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

The King has been advised to “step back” from “public facing” duties. Charles is also said to be “wholly positive” about his prognosis and has already started treatment.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement then said.

Nostradamus’ chilling prediction

Now, it’s been revealed that Nostradamus predicted that Charles’ reign as King could come to an end this year.

The philosopher, who foresaw events such as 9/11 wrote 942 predictions for the future in his book Les Propheties.

The chilling segment about Charles reads: “King of the Isles driven out by force… replaced by one who will have no mark of a king.”

Mario Reading, an expert, has analysed the passage and offered an interpretation.

“Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A man will replace who never expected to be king,” he told the Metro.

Could Nostradamus’ prediction come true?

King Charles to abdicate following cancer diagnosis?

Royal expert Phil Dampier has now warned that we “can’t rule out” the possibility that King Charles may abdicate following his cancer diagnosis.

The last British monarch to abdicate was Edward VIII back in 1936.

Dampier spoke on GB News last night about the diagnosis. He revealed that he wasn’t “so sure” that the King wouldn’t abdicate should it come to it.

“If he does have a serious illness, if Camilla became ill for example, you know, it’s only five years time until he’s 80. I think it might not be a bad idea for him to hand on to William, so that he can look after himself and enjoy retirement,” he said.

“I don’t say that is what’s going to happen, but I wouldn’t completely rule it out,” he then continued.

He then pointed at the fact that William returning to royal duties amid Kate‘s ongoing recovery shows “just how serious this all is”.

