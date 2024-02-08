King Charles has spoken for the first time since Buckingham Palace shared an update on his health and revealed his cancer diagnosis.

It was confirmed on Monday (February 5) that Charles has been diagnosed with “a form of cancer”. It came after he was taken into hospital and treated for an enlarged prostate. The palace said doctors found the “separate issue of concern”.

Now, he has released his first public statement since learning of his cancer.

King Charles breaks silence after cancer diagnosis

On Wednesday (February 7) the King spoke out out to mark Grenada’s 50th anniversary of Independence.

In a statement Charles sent his “congratulations and warmest good wishes” to the country. The monarch also apologised that he could not “be with you in person” to celebrate the “momentous milestone”.

Charles speaks out to celebrate Granada anniversary

The full statement to Grenada read: “Over these past five decades, I have watched with the deepest admiration as you have built your nation and forged Grenada’s distinct place in the world, and as an essential member of our Commonwealth family. Together, you have established Grenada as an exemplar of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.” He then added: “Together, you have risen to the most critical challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss by offering the world an example of leadership, resilience and innovation. Together, you have given life to the words of your national anthem: ‘Aspire, build, advance!’

“My wife and I hold such special memories of our visit to your beautiful ‘Spice Island’ five years ago, and of the warm and touching welcome you extended to us. Then, as whenever I have met Grenadians anywhere in the world, I was struck by your resilience, the strength of your community and by your shared determination to make a positive difference.”

King Charles ‘so sorry’ amid health news

He then added: “In this Grenadian spirit you can take the greatest pride. Whether through the remarkable contributions of Grenada’s artists, musicians and authors, or the triumphs of your athletes, al1 of whom have enjoyed such extraordinary success, ‘473 to the World’ is an inspiration to us all.

“I can only say how sorry I am that I cannot be with you in person to mark this momentous milestone, and to enjoy a little Oil Down with you all! My thoughts are with everyone across Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, and all those in the Grenadian diaspora – ‘one people, one family’ – as you celebrate everything you have achieved and all that your future holds.” He then said: “My family join me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to you all.”

Prince Harry’s visit

The statement comes at the end of a busy week for the monarch. He underwent his first cancer treatment on Monday and then reunited with son Prince Harry. He made a whirlwind trip across the Atlantic to meet with his father after the health news broke.

