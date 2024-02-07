‘Scared’ King Charles sent warning by Linda Nolan amid cancer treatment

Singer Linda Nolan has opened up about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis after suffering from breast and brain cancer herself.

News broke that Charles was being treated for cancer on Monday (February 5). A statement read: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

Linda refers to King Charles’ cancer diagnosis as ‘so unfair’

Admitting that she felt “shocked” about the news, Linda revealed in her Mirror opinion piece that she is “truly saddened”.

“Charles has waited so long for the top job, to now confront cancer feels so unfair. But cancer is unfair. I know that. We all know that. Strip away the crown, palaces and private care, and, for once, I know exactly how Charles will be feeling. We’re suddenly just two humans, who, under all the positivity, are scared.”

Linda stated that the “closest thing I can liken being told the news to is having some sort of out-of-body experience”.

When Linda was first diagnosed with cancer, she said the first thing she thought of was, “will I die?” She added: “I kept torturing myself about how, if I had gone to the doctor straight away when I had first found a problem, things could be different.”

Recalling the time she was told about her medication and diagnosis, Linda remembers feeling “numb”.

Linda’s advice to King Charles

Having dealt with cancer for many years, Linda offered Charles some pieces of advice.

Firstly, she warned that Charles should “do as you’re told!” Admitting that “you throw that out the window sometimes”, she insisted that “doctors do know best”.

Secondly, Linda recommended talking “to someone you won’t be worried about upsetting”.

Linda revealed that “telling your family you have cancer is the hardest thing”. She believed Charles “will stay upbeat for Camilla, William and Harry, and keep his crown on straight for the rest of us, but he’ll need his moments”.

She concluded: “Finally, and I’m sure he’s looking for silver linings as we all do, there is at least one. Prince Harry has come home.”

