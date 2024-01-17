King Charles to undergo procedure next week for enlarged prostate following Kate’s hospitalisation

King Charles will undergo a procedure next week for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace has confirmed today.

It comes shortly after news of Kate, Princess of Wales’ hospitalisation for abdominal surgery.

In a statement, the palace confirmed that His Majesty, 75, has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

King Charles will undergo a procedure next week for an enlarged prostate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles to undergo procedure next week

The full statement read: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

It comes very shortly after Kensington Palace released a statement to confirm that the Princess of Wales is in hospital.

Fans have sent well-wishes to the King (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess of Wales in hospital

The palace said that Kate underwent “successful” abdominal surgery on Tuesday (January 16) and will now remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days.

She has postponed her royal engagements until Easter – something the Princess of Wales has apologised for.

The full statement read: “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to forteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The statement went on: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The Princess of Wales has undergone abdominal surgery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It added: “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Royal fans have sent their well-wishes and support to both Kate and the King.

One person said on X: “Wishing a quick recovery to His Majesty King Charles and I applaud the King for making this his condition public knowledge to bring awareness to this issue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Another wrote: “And now King Charles is to be hospitalised… with prostate trouble. Wishing him all the best for a speedy and comfortable recovery.”

Read more: King Charles to overlook Eugenie and Beatrice for working royal promotion, expert claims

Someone else added: “Wishing a speedy recovery to King Charles as well as the Princess of Wales.”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.