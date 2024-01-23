Queen Camilla tells King Charles to ‘slow down’ ahead of prostate procedure

Queen Camilla has told her husband, King Charles, to “slow down” before his upcoming prostate surgery.

The monarch is set to have an operation for an enlarged prostate this week.

King Charles set for prostate surgery

Last week, it was announced that the King would be undergoing a “corrective” procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The palace said in a statement: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.

“The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation,” they then continued.

During an engagement last week, Camilla was then heard saying that the King was “fine” ahead of his op.

Camilla issues warning to King Charles before his surgery

Now, it’s been revealed that the Queen has issued her husband with a warning before his op.

The King is currently at Sandringham, where he is recuperating before his operation.

“The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit,” a source told The Sun.

Sources close to the King have said that he likes it to be “busy” and is “raring to go”.

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with skin cancer

Meanwhile, in other royal news, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

It is her second cancer diagnosis within the past year, following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2023.

“I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery,” she said on Instagram.

“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was. Naturally, another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support,” she then added.

