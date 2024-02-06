Prince William facing ‘heavy burden’ amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis: ‘It’s not his time’

Amid the news of King Charles and his cancer diagnosis, Paul Burrell has claimed a “burden” has fallen onto Prince William.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday (February 5) that Charles has been diagnosed with “a form of cancer”. It came after he was taken into hospital and treated for an enlarged prostate. The palace said doctors found the “separate issue of concern”.

Now, Paul Burrell has shared his concern for the King’s son William amid the news – and has insisted “it is not his time” to step up and fill in his father’s shoes.

The King has been diagnosed with cancer (Credit: Splash)

King Charles cancer news

The nation was sent into shockwaves this week after it was revealed that 75-year-old Charles has been diagnosed with “a form of cancer”. Because of this, he has taken a step back from public duties.

Now, the royal family’s image has fallen on the monarch’s eldest son, William. And according to Paul Burrell, it is a “great burden” for the future King.

Paul Burrell said it is ‘not William’s time yet’ (Credit: GB News)

King Charles cancer news is ‘great burden’ on William

Speaking on GB News, Paul sent his well wishes to the King. He then said: “My thoughts are with the King and I wish him a very speedy and full recovery. I know from personal experience that this impact is on the whole family and in this case, it’s on the whole nation.”

The host of the show then noted how the news of Charles’ cancer is “a heavy burden to fall on William“. Paul replied: “Yes well it’s not William’s time yet.

“He thought he’d have at least another ten years to grow his family and to live a happy family private life with Kate at Adelaide cottage and then probably Royal Lodge in the future.” He went on: “It’s not his time and I think this is a great burden for William to think about.”

Paul said ‘it’s a great burden’ for William (Credit: Splash)

What did Buckingham Palace say?

A statement confirming Charles’ cancer read: “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

He has also been advised to step back from “public-facing duties”. However, it’s said that he will “continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual”. The monarch is said to be “wholly positive” about his prognosis. And he has already started treatment. The statement continued: “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

The monarch’s prognosis

The Palace statement does not identify which form of cancer King Charles has been diagnosed with. It also added: “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention. Which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.” It then said. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation. And in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

