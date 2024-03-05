Why the British press isn’t publishing the new pictures of Kate Middleton as first official engagement after op ‘revealed’

New pictures of Kate Middleton have been published overnight in America.

And, while they’re readily available for all to see on overseas websites, online and print publications based in the UK have decided not to publish them.

The British press are respecting the privacy of Kate Middleton and not printing the new pictures (Credit: Splash News)

New pictures of Kate Middleton see her in a car with her mum

The new pictures of the Princess of Wales were published last night (March 4) by Stateside website TMZ.

The pictures – which are very grainy so presumably shot from a distance – show Kate being driven in a navy Audi by her mother Carole Middleton. It’s the first time she’s been seen since Christmas Day and follows her hospitalisation for abdominal surgery in the New Year.

Carole and Kate were pictured close to Windsor Castle. Kate looked to be wrapped up in a dark coat in the snaps, and shaded her eyes with dark sunglasses. She had her long dark hair down and straight for the outing. Mother and daughter both looked straight faced and didn’t appear to be chatting during their car journey.

The last time the Princess of Wales was seen in public was on Christmas Day (Credit: Splash News)

Why the British press hasn’t printed the pictures

So far, none of the British press has printed the pictures – and there’s good reason for that, according to ITV royal editor Chris Ship.

“There are pap picture of the Princess of Wales,” he said. “We are not running them out of respect for her privacy whilst she recovers from her operation in the timescale we were given for it. As far as I know, no other UK broadcaster or newspaper has published the photos either.”

Kensington Palace also appealed for Kate to be able to recuperate in private – something the British press has respected.

Chris was referring to Kensington Palace’s statement on Kate that confirmed she would be out of action until Easter as she recovered from her surgery. She has been recouperating at home in Windsor with Prince William and kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It’s comforting to know that integrity exists somewhere.

The young family are also thought to have enjoyed a half-term break in Norfolk.

Royal fans seemed pleased with the decision not to print the pictures. One said: “It’s comforting to know that integrity exists somewhere.” Another added: “Thank you for respecting her privacy! The UK press deserves the applause this time.”

Princess of Wales’ first job back ‘confirmed’

Meanwhile, earlier today (March 5), the Ministry of Defence appeared to reveal the Princess of Wales’ first job back since her hospitalisation.

It’s said that she will attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 8 as part of her comeback to royal duties following abdominal surgery.

It will take place at Horse Guards Parade in Westminster, and celebrates King Charles‘ official birthday.

So @BritishArmy appears to have confirmed both Kate and the King will be back at work by June at the latest for events around Trooping the Colour.

Princess Kate doing the review on 8 June.

King Charles leading the Royal Family on 15 June.

Kensington Palace has not yet announced the Prince and Princess of Wales’ attendance at Trooping The Colour.

