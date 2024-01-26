Princess of Wales’ hospital stay ‘very worrying’ as royal expert claims ‘she’ll be out of action for a long time’

The Princess of Wales will “really take her time to get well” as she recovers from surgery and her hospital stay, one royal expert has claimed.

Kate underwent abdominal surgery on January 16. She is expected to remain in hospital for between 10 and 14 days. After that, it’s expected that Kate will spend time recovering from her surgery, with the Princess of Wales “unlikely to return to public duties till after Easter”.

However, one royal expert appears to have shed new light on the Princess of Wales’ hospital stay. They claimed that Kate underwent “a very big operation” that could see her out of action for “longer than we think”.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital earlier this month (Credit: Splash News)

Princess of Wales’ to spend 10-14 days in hospital

Kensington Palace issued a statement as Kate went into hospital. In it, the Palace issued an apology for Kate’s absence from the public eye. The statement also explained that she would be recovering from her surgery for the next couple of months.

Kensington Palace has not revealed the nature of the Princess of Wales’ surgery.

From what I hear it was a very big operation.

However, royal expert and former WAG Lizzie Cundy – who was once friends with Meghan Markle – appears to have some insider info.

She’s been on GB News this week speaking to host Nana Akua. And, it seems, Lizzie has heard that things may be more serious with Kate than royal fans have been led to believe.

Lizzie speculated: “From what I hear it was a very big operation, and she’s really got to take her time to get well with this.”

She then went onto claim: “So she’s going to be out of action for a long time. Maybe longer than we think.” Lizzie then added: “So it’s very worrying.”

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

‘Doctors will err on side of caution’ for Princess of Wales

Dr Zoe Williams, a regular on This Morning, previously explained why she thinks Kate’s hospital stay is longer than would usually be expected.

Dr Zoe said: “Two weeks in hospital is longer than we would normally expect. But she doesn’t have a normal life. She’s the future queen. The doctors will be erring on the side of caution.”

One royal expert has claimed to be ‘worried’ about the Princess of Wales (Credit: Splash News)

‘Harry has ruined it all’

Back on GB News, Nana and Lizzie also debated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple have remained in the States during Kate’s hospitalisation and as King Charles undergoes his prostate procedure today (January 26). They haven’t sent a public message either.

Nana said: “Meghan has not yet gone to visit her father as far as we know, who is very ill and may well be dying potentially because he had a stroke. He’s not a young man at all, and so I’m not surprised. Remember what happened with the whole interview on Oprah when Prince Philip was clearly dying. Again, they didn’t bother with that one.”

Lizzie then added: “Prince Harry was called the spare. So they could call on him on times like they this when they would need him to step up to the plate. But sadly he’s ruined it all.”

