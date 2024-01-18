The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday (January 17) for planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace revealed in a statement.

It was revealed that Kate’s surgery “was successful” as well-wishes from royal fans around the world poured in.

No further details about Kate’s operation have been revealed. However, she is “expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days”. The statement added: “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Now, Dr Zoe Williams – a regular on This Morning – has revealed why she thinks Kate will be laid low and in recovery for so long following her mystery op.

Princess of Wales’ hospital stay explained

After the statement about Kate’s hospitalisation was shared, Dr Zoe spoke to The Sun. She explained why she thinks Kate’s recovery will take so long.

The GP speculated: “This might be something that has been bothering her for her whole life which she has not got round to resolving, or an issue that has come to light more recently.”

Two weeks in hospital is longer than we would normally expect. But she doesn’t have a normal life.

Reflecting on the time Kate will spend in hospital, Zoe explained that her royal status may be behind the decision.

“Two weeks in hospital is longer than we would normally expect. But she doesn’t have a normal life. She’s the future queen so the doctors will be erring on the side of caution,” she added.

Dr Zoe concluded: “We all hope it is something minor and the surgery is straightforward, but precaution is wise. With anything medical you can never be completely certain how things will go. The most important thing is that she gets enough recovery time and it’s not too stressful for her and her family.”

Prince William to take time out

With his wife in hospital, it’s thought Prince William’s schedule will also be amended.

It’s expected that he will take time out of his public duties to take care of their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It’s also been reported that William will be at home with the Princess of Wales when she returns home from hospital.

