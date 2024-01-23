Attempted murder arrest, six affairs, and suicide attempt: Inside Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s turbulent relationship

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have enjoyed over forty years of marriage – however, it hasn’t always been plain sailing.

From affairs to break ups to even a shocking murder attempt – here’s everything that’s happened in Sharon and Ozzy’s turbulent relationship.

Sharon and Ozzy have been married for over 40 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

1970 – Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne meet

Sharon and Ozzy met at the beginning of the 70s thanks to Sharon’s father.

Sharon’s dad, Don Arden, was the manager of Ozzy’s band, Black Sabbath, at the time.

However, sparks didn’t fly initially. It took a further nine years before the couple began dating.

They grew close when Ozzy was kicked out of the band for substance abuse. Sharon became his manager and helped him recover.

Ozzy was still married to Thelma Riley at the time.

1982 – Sharon and Ozzy tie the knot

The showbiz couple got married on July 4, 1982 in Hawaii.

Their marriage came just months after Ozzy finalised his divorce from Thelma.

Sharon and Ozzy have three children, including Kelly, Jack, and Aimee (not pictured). (Credit: SplashNews.com)

1983-1985 – The Osbournes have children

In 1983, Sharon and Ozzy welcomed their first daughter, Aimee, into the world. Aimee has since gone on to become a singer.

In 1984, they had Kelly. She has gone on to forge an impressive showbiz career, appearing in several TV shows.

In 1985, they welcomed Jack. He starred in the family’s reality show, The Osbournes, between 2002 and 2005. He had his own show, Adrenaline Junkie, too.

Sharon had Ozzy arrested (Credit: Good Morning America / YouTube)

1989 – Ozzy arrested for attempted murder of Sharon

While under the influence, Ozzy attempted to murder wife Sharon in 1989. However, Sharon hit a panic button, and Ozzy was arrested.

Speaking in the Guardian in 2001, Sharon revealed that Ozzy had said “I’ve decided you have to go”, before attempting to strangle her.

“He was totally insane from all the drink and drugs he was doing, and well, these things happen,” she said at the time.

Sharon didn’t press charges, however. Ozzy was ordered to spend three months in rehab.

“I wasn’t exactly Mr. Prince Charming when I drank booze,” Ozzy admitted to PEOPLE in 2022.

The Osbournes was a hit (Credit: MTV / YouTube)

2002 – The Osbournes airs on MTV

Sharon and Ozzy’s turbulent relationship was depicted on The Osbournes, a reality show that ran for four seasons on MTV between 2002 and 2005.

The show proved to be a smash hit. “I mean, before we did the TV show, I was Ozzy Osbourne the legendary rock’n’roller, and now I’m this f****** demi-god!” Ozzy told Hot Press in 2002.

2007 – Sharon and Ozzy’s attempted suicide pact

In an interview, Sharon revealed that she and Ozzy have a pact to go to Switzerland together if they ever had an illness that affected their brains.

“We believe 100% in euthanasia so [we] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off,” she said at the time.

2013 – Ozzy relapses as divorce rumours brew

Ten years ago, Ozzy admitted that he’d relapsed, confessing he had been in a “dark place”.

“For the last year and a half I have been drinking and taking drugs. I was in a very dark place and was an a******* to the people I love most, my family,” he wrote on Facebook at the time.

“However, I am happy to say that I am now 44 days sober.” He also added that he and Sharon were not divorcing.

Sharon split from Ozzy (Credit: ITV)

2016 – Ozzy and Sharon split

In 2016, Sharon confirmed that she and Ozzy had split after he had an affair.

Ozzy’s affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh began in 2012 and ended in 2016. Ozzy was kicked out of the family home by Sharon.

“I’m 63 years of age and I can’t keep living like this,” she said on The Talk at the time.

She later admitted that she knew of at least six women Ozzy had cheated on her with. “He had women in different countries,” she told The Telegraph in 2017.

2016 – Sharon’s attempted suicide

After finding out about Ozzy’s infidelity, Sharon confessed she attempted to take her own life.

“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that,” she said recently. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work… it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.

“I just thought ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves’. So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

2016 – Sharon and Ozzy reconcile

Later in 2016, Sharon took Ozzy back.

“I forgive. It’s going to take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage … I just can’t think of my life without him,” she said on The Talk.

In 2020, Ozzy said he “regrets” cheating on Sharon and doesn’t do it anymore.

2017 – Ozzy and Sharon renew their vows

A year later, the couple renewed their wedding vows. “For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember,” Ozzy told HELLO! magazine.

“Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning.”

The couple renewed their vows 7 years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2020 – Sharon talks ‘legendary fights’

Sharon opened up about her fights with Ozzy in an interview in 2020, describing them as “legendary”.

“Our fights were legendary because we would beat the s*** out of each other. It stopped, must be, 20 years ago, but we had a good run.” she said.

2022 – Sharon and Ozzy celebrate 40 years of marriage

In 2022, Sharon and Ozzy – who is battling Parkinson’s – celebrated their Ruby Anniversary.

“It’s just ridiculous. I mean, 40 years is amazing. It shouldn’t have lasted this long,” Ozzy told PEOPLE at the time.

Read more: Sharon Osbourne on Switzerland suicide pact with Ozzy: ‘I don’t want it to actually hurt’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.