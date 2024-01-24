Chloe Radford walks out on father of her baby as she faces ‘life as a single mum’: ‘Things need to change’

Chloe Radford, daughter of Sue and Noel Radford of 22 Kids and Counting was facing “life as a single mum” after a bust-up with her boyfriend.

The 28-year-old will be seen walking out on the father of her child during an explosive episode of the family’s hit Channel 5 show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@itschloeradford)

22 Kids and Counting: Chloe Radford walks out on her baby’s dad

In next Sunday’s episode (January 28) of their hit Channel 5 show, Sue and Noel are set to step in when daughter Chloe, 28, walks out on her partner, Jake.

Chloe becomes frustrated that Jake isn’t pulling his weight as the father of their one-year-old daughter, Mila.

They also appear to be struggling to live at Jake’s parent’s home, rather than having their own space.

Tempers frayed while the couple planned for Mila’s first birthday.

“It’s more of a case of I ask if he would like to do something rather than him just doing it. See I don’t know how much to say without it causing arguments. Things need to change,” Chloe explains in the show.

“Well she says she wants help but at the same time, she wants it done her way. She’s hard to live with… she stresses out quite a bit,” Jake then says.

Sue and Noel didn’t know Jake and Chloe were ‘unhappy’ (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids and Counting: Chloe clashes with Jake

Chloe then arrives at her parent’s house following her argument with Jake.

“We didn’t really know that Chloe and Jake were unhappy. I guess you don’t really ever know what’s going on behind closed doors, do you?” mum Sue says.

“He does like to go out with his friends and to the gym. I’m just like, well we’re here all day, we’re never seeing you, you’ve not got much time for Mila… You’re really not really giving us any of your time,” Chloe then fumes.

“I’m just doing everything for Mila – cooking, cleaning, the washing. It should be that we are fifty-fifty on household responsibilities and with Mila. To me, that seems fair.”

Chloe and Jake have a daughter together (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

What happens next?

Following their row, Chloe ended up staying at her parent’s home for a month.

She then moved into a flat along with baby Mila.

“I’ve got to take control of mine and Mila’s future now… At the same time, I am sad I could be facing life as a single mum,” she said.

Thankfully, Chloe and Jake worked things out and are together. Chloe regularly posts pictures of them both on her Instagram – and celebrated Christmas together with baby Mila.

ED! has contacted the Radford’s reps for comment.

Read more: Noel Radford caused Sue ‘so much stress’ and pair almost split after taking out huge pie shop loan: ‘Worst thing I ever did’

22 Kids and Counting continues on Sunday, January 28 at 8pm on Channel 5 and My5.

So what do you think? Tell us what you think of our story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.