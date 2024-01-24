Noel and Sue Radford’ £975k net worth as pie shop takings ‘total £9.2m’

Sue and Noel Radford‘s pie shop seems to be doing very well, with the business reportedly taking in a total of £9.2 million since opening in 1999.

With the Radford’s business booming, a hit show on Channel 5, and a well-watched YouTube channel, you may be wondering what their net worth is.

Sue and Noel have a pie shop that brings in a regular income (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue and Noel Radford’s pie shop

In 1999, 22 Kids and Counting star Noel opened his pie shop in Heysham, Lancashire.

As well as selling his pies at farmer’s markets, Noel also has a shop front in Heysham. The Radford’s Pie Company sells all sorts of pies, from meat pies containing Chicken and Beef to veggie pies.

A meat pie is going to cost you £3.95, whilst a veggie pie is slightly cheaper at £3.90. They also sell packs of 10 pies for upwards of £38.

The pies can be bought in-store or ordered straight to your door.

The kitchens of the pie shop has the necessary equipment to cook a whopping 300 pies per hour. Wow!

Back in 2021, Noel was forced to temporarily close the business’ website due to demand. “This week alone we have sent out over 500 orders of pies and still more to go. We hope you can bare with us but trust me we are working day and night to get things done,” he wrote on Facebook at the time.

Chloe works with dad at the pie shop (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

Who works at the Radford’s Pie Company store?

Noel, of course, owns the business, and works there. Though, he did toy with the idea of retirement during an episode of 22 Kids and Counting last year.

“I’ve been dreaming about walking away so much recently,” he said on the programme. “I just don’t know how things will go.”

“You need to let things go a bit before you can even think about retiring,” Sue told him at the time.

“It would be difficult, it’s my baby,” he said of leaving the business. Ultimately, Noel decided to stay.

Some of the couple’s children work at the pie shop alongside dad Noel.

Son Luke works at the shop packing pies, whilst daughter Chloe helps make the pies and develops recipes. Sue, meanwhile, acts as a tester.

Noel opened the shop in 1999 (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

How much money does the Radford Family pie shop bring in?

According to various sources, including the MailOnline, the family pie shop has made sales of £9.2 million.

In a recent episode of the show, Noel said that he’d made £2.5 million from the pie shop since it opened.

However, without the accurate cost of production, it is impossible to estimate the company’s gross profit.

ED! has contacted the Radford’s reps for comment.

The Radfords have a lot going on (Credit: ITV)

What is the net worth of the Radford family?

Taking everything into account, including the Radford’s family home in Morecambe, their pie business, YouTube channel, and, of course, their Channel 5 show, the family seem to be worth a pretty penny.

They reportedly have a net worth of £975,000, according to various sources.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to get to where we are now,” Sue once said.

“I think people forget that we don’t just have our bakery, we also work very hard on our media company and filming for our new program just like lots of other ‘influencers’,” she then continued.

“I hate that word but most YouTubers don’t also run a very successful business.”

She has also stressed in the past that they’re not “secret millionaires”.

22 Kids and Counting continues on Sunday, January 28 at 8pm on Channel 5 and My5.

