‘£40k’ motorhome; ‘£850k’ new house; ‘£27k’ swimming pool: How much the Radford family are actually worth

The Radford’s recently moved into a new home (Credit: Channel 5)

The Radford Family buy a new home – £850,000

Sue and Noel Radford – stars of 22 Kids and Counting – recently moved home. They left their Morecambe home for a stunning country home in Lancashire.

The home, which is 2,690sqft and has seven bedrooms, was reportedly on the market for £850,000.

The Radfords were forced into the move after their privacy was invaded by fans who kept turning up outside their home.

“I’m more than happy to meet people out and about. But I think when it’s your house, it’s just not ok. There’s definitely a line we draw with privacy, I think we have to. When they open the gate and knock on the door, that’s a line you don’t cross,” Sue said recently.

Luxury motorhome – £40,000

The Radfords are also the proud owners of a luxury motorhome, which they use to take their kids away on breaks.

The motorhome is reported to be worth £40,000, though models can be priced as much as £60,000.

“It’s very exciting. Can’t wait to use it, make lots of memories in it, it’s going to be absolutely amazing,” Sue said after they purchased it.

Five holidays to Disneyland

As well as trundling off for trips in their motorhome, the Radford family has made at least five trips to Disneyland in the space of a year.

Their first trip was to Disneyland Florida in April 2022, before going again in September 2022. During the latter trip, the girls were treated to a £1,000 Disney princess makeover.

They then spent a few days in Disneyland Paris in December 2022, before heading back out to Disneyland Orlando in April 2023.

They then went again in the autumn of 2023.

Sue documented the New York trip on YouTube (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

Various holidays in 2022

The family also went on a whopping 11 holidays during 2022. That’s almost one a month!

As well as caravanning, the Radfords jetted off to New York, spent time at Alton Towers, and of course, went to Disneyland three times.

Sue and Noel also spent their 30th anniversary in the Maldives, jetting off without the kids.

Garden swimming pool / hot tub – £27,000

The Radfords also splashed out on a £27k pool in their garden.

The pool – which is so big that the kids can swim laps in it – had to be lifted into the garden via a crane.

It can also double as a hot tub.

How much are Sue and Noel worth? (Credit: Channel 5)

What is the Radford family worth?

So, how can they afford all of these sun-soaked holidays, a stunning new home, and a luxury motorhome, especially with 22 children?

According to various sources, Sue and Noel are estimated to be worth £975,000 – thanks to their 10-bed home in Morecambe, as well as their pie business.

They also make money from their TV show, 22 Kids and Counting, as well as their YouTube.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to get to where we are now,” Sue once said. “I think people forget that we don’t just have our bakery, we also work very hard on our media company and filming for our new program just like lots of other ‘influencers’.”

The couple don’t claim any benefits and have hit back at accusations that they do in the past.

