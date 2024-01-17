Sweeping driveway; exposed stone walls; ancient vaulted ceilings: Inside the Radfords’ new £850k farmhouse

The Radford Family recently moved into a new £850k farmhouse after their privacy in their old home was invaded by fans.

Here’s everything we know about the new home of the 22 Kids and Counting stars.

Sue and Noel are moving (Credit: Channel 5)

Why are The Radford family moving?

Sue and Noel Radford recently spoke about why they’re moving out of their home in Morecambe.

“People turning up at the house has definitely become a regular occurrence. They’ll start taking pictures. Then the front gate will open and they’ll start walking up the footpath,” they said.

The Radford family home cost £850k (Credit: Channel 5)

“And that is where we draw the line.”

Sue then added: “I’m more than happy to meet people out and about. But I think when it’s your house, it’s just not ok. There’s definitely a line we draw with privacy, I think we have to. When they open the gate and knock on the door, that’s a line you don’t cross.”

The enormous new kitchen (Credit: Channel 5)

The new Radford family home

Now, the Radford’s have upped sticks and moved out of Morecambe and into a near £1 million farmhouse. It was on the market for an approximate £850,000.

In the show, Sue and Noel are seen looking around their new home, located in Lancashire.

The stunning home has seven bedrooms and is 2,690sqft. It has a long, sweeping gravel drive with lots of exposed brickwork.

Their new home as lots of garden and even a greenhouse! (Credit: Channel 5)

Inside is just as stunning, with high vaulted ceilings, grand wooden staircases, and bedrooms galore.

Being out in the country, and with stunning views, it gives the couple the privacy they’re after.

It’s a lot bigger than their Morecambe home too, with “more room to run around” for the kids.

The master bedroom in all its glory (Credit: Channel 5)

Family on the move

“We’ve found our dream home,” Sue said as she looked around.

“Everything about it is exactly what we’ve been looking for. It ticked every box,” Noel then added.

The house has some stunning high-vaulted ceilings (Credit: Channel 5)

The stone property is also approximately 350 years old. After viewing the property, Noel said: “All I can think about is the house”.

The garage needs converting (Credit: Channel 5)

It also has a garage, which can be converted into another room.

However, there’s just one snag – there’s not enough room for all of them. This means that five of the older children will have to move out.

Read more: Abuse accusations and public family rows: Every single scandal the Radfords have been embroiled in

22 Kids and Counting continues on Sunday, January 21 on Channel 5.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.