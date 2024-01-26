Inside the Radfords’ 10-bedroom Morecambe home – ‘£27k hot tub, £1.2k washing machines, and DIY bar’

The Radford Family of 22 Kids and Counting fame are the proud owners of a 10-bedroom home in Morecambe.

With a hot tub, £1.2k worth of washing machines, and a bar in the garden, here’s everything we know about the Radfords family home…

The Radfords live in a former care home (Credit: Channel 5)

10 Bedrooms – with FOUR beds in a room

The Radfords currently live in a 10-bedroom house in Morecambe.

The house is, in fact, a former care home. They moved in in 2004. It reportedly cost them £240,000.

Having 10 bedrooms should be more than enough, but with 18 kids under one roof, it’s not enough for the Radfords.

Four kids sleep in one room in the Radford house (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

Four kids sleep in one room, and another four sleep in another room. One bedroom that sleeps four has two big bunk beds in it.

Another has four single beds, all in a line. Another bedroom in the house sleeps two and has a bunk bed in it.

Most of the bedrooms, aside from Sue and Noel’s, sleep between two-to-four kids. It seems as though only one of the kids has a room to themselves.

The family have two washing machines (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

Two £1.2k washing machines

With 18 kids under one roof, there’s going to be an awful lot of washing.

So much so, that the Radfords have been forced to fork out on not one, but two washing machines.

The machines are reportedly around £1,200 each. The washing machines are big enough to handle 18kg loads.

They also have a tumble drier.

The Radfords dining room table is massive (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

Enormous dining table

The family also has an enormous dining table, that can seat at least 20.

They also have a massive kitchen island that can seat at least five.

Their kitchen island is too (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

£27k hot tub/swimming pool

Out in the garden, the Radfords have their very own hot tub / swimming pool.

The tub, which reportedly cost around £27,000 and is so big the kids can swim laps in it, had to be lifted into the garden via a crane.

DIY Bar

Also out in the garden is a DIY bar built by the family during lockdown in 2020.

Judging from the Instagram pictures, the bar is stocked with alcohol and soft drinks, and even has beer on draught!

“Radford’s bar is officially open. So chuffed with this bar and can’t wait to have our friends round when we are allowed,” they captioned an Instagram snap of the bar in June 2020.

The family also has a pizza oven in the garden.

22 Kids and Counting continues on Sunday, January 28 at 8pm on Channel 5 and My5.

