Noel Radford on lifestyle change following doctor’s warning about his health: ‘I’ve got to do something for the kids’ sake’

Star of 22 Kids and Counting Noel Radford previously opened up about changes that needed to be made following a warning from his GP.

The TV personality is a father to 22 children, who he shares with wife Sue Radford. In an episode of their family show in 2022, Noel struggled while training for the Morecambe 10k.

Despite setting himself a goal of running the race in under an hour, he recognised that his health just wasn’t up to full speed.

22 Kids and Counting: Noel was at ‘high risk’ of stroke or heart attack

After being left out of breath and aching seven weeks before the race, Noel visited the doctors for a full body check-up.

Documenting his check-up, the doctor stated that his BMI was normal and that there weren’t any issues with his liver. However, he was told that his “blood pressure was mildly raised” and that he would need to “lower that”.

Noel was told that he was at “high risk” of a stroke or heart attack due to his high cholesterol. In order to avoid this, he needed to rapidly cut down on the takeaways.

“One of the first things that went through my head was Sue and the kids,” he said.

“One of the main things I want in life is to be around for as long as possible for the kids sake, so I’ve got to do something about this.”

‘We need him to be around for as long as possible’

Following the news, Noel’s wife Sue said she was glad Noel was taking his health seriously.

“We’ve got a big family, he is the main provider of the family, he works really really hard for us, we need him to be around for as long as possible,” she explained.

When Noel struggled and was seen having a McDonald’s in his car, daughter Tillie gave him some words of encouragement.

“I want you to be around forever not just dying from food,” she said.

In the end, Noel manages to finish the Morecambe 10k in his target time. Cheered on by his family, Noel was motivated to keep his cholesterol down by participating in regular runs.

