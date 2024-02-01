Inside the Radfords’ 19 holidays in two years – from Florida, the Maldives and Dubai to Disneyland Paris and Cornwall

The Radford Family has been on a whopping 19 holidays in just the last two years.

From Dubai to Florida, to Disneyland Paris, here are all the holidays Britain’s Biggest Family has been on recently…

The Radford Family holidays – Disneyland Paris

The Radfords spent New Year’s Eve 2023 in Disneyland Paris with their children.

They saw a Christmas-themed parade, a fireworks display over the Magic Kingdom and went on the rides, as documented in a YouTube video on their channel.

The family had previously been to Disneyland Paris back in December 2022 as well.

The Radfords have been to Disney a few times (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

Disney World Florida

The Radfords have made the trip across the pond on several occasions over the last couple of years.

They were at the most magical place on earth back in April 2022, as well as in September 2022.

It was during the latter trip that they treated their daughters to a £1,000 Disney Princess makeover.

The Radfords visited Disneyworld Florida again in April 2023 during the Easter holidays.

Legoland

In June 2022, Sue surprised Hallie on her 7th birthday with a trip to Legoland. Nine of the children went.

In a video on their YouTube channel, the family documented their stay in a pirate-themed hotel and heading out for dinner in a restaurant.

The Radfords went to Alton Towers twice in 2022 (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

Alton Towers

One month later, the family headed to Alton Towers. The family stayed in the CBeebies Land Hotel, which the kids “absolutely love”.

They returned in October 2022 for the Halloween attraction, Trick or Treat Town.

Maldives

In October 2022, to celebrate 30 years of marriage, Sue and Noel went on holiday to the Maldives.

“We had the best day yesterday celebrating our 30th wedding anniversary,” Sue captioned their Instagram post of their time away.

“We finished the day off with a beautiful meal in the most beautiful setting I’ve ever seen.”

The Radford Family holidays – New York

In December 2022, Sue and three of her older daughters spent a few days Christmas shopping in New York.

The holiday was booked as a surprise by Noel. Whilst out there they went ice skating, went to the top of the Rockefeller Centre, and embarked on a luxury bus tour.

Adventure holiday in France

In February 2023, the Radfords embarked on an adventure trip to the Ardeche Gorge in France.

The trip was depicted in an episode of 22 Kids and Counting.

Motorhome holidays in Cornwall, The Lakes, and Scotland

The family is also the proud owners of a humongous motorhome, which reportedly cost in the region of £40,000.

Sue and Noel take the kids all around the UK in the motorhome. In March 2023, they went wild camping near Edinburgh, Scotland.

In May 2023 (as well as November, October, and May 2022) the family visited the Lakes in their motorhome.

And, in May 2023, they went to Cornwall and enjoyed a few sun-soaked days on the beach. Their trip was depicted in their hit Channel 5 show.

Sue and Noel’s view from their hotel (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

The Radford Family holiday – Dubai

Sue and Noel also went on a secret getaway to Dubai back in October 2023.

Taking to Facebook, they gave a tour of their room. “Here’s a room tour of our hotel in Dubai. Have any of you guys been on holiday here? We loved it!” they captioned the post.

They also documented their trip in a YouTube video titled: “Wow this place is incredible! We went up the Burj Khalifa in Dubai!”

Center Parcs

In December, the Radfords spent a weekend at Centre Parcs.

“We had such a lovely weekend at Center Parcs I absolutely love Christmas and making magical memories with the kids,” they captioned an Instagram post of their time there.

“This place was just magical.”

