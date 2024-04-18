Sue and Noel Radford slammed for taking children out of school for Disney holiday: ‘Bet the penalties are expensive’

22 Kids And Counting stars The Radfords are facing backlash from their followers. The huge family, helmed by Sue and Noel Radford, are currently soaking up the sun abroad.

However, some social media users aren’t impressed with the kids being out of school during term time.

Plenty have even flocked to the comment section to share their concerns.

22 Kids & Counting star Noel Radford has been vlogging the trip with his family online (Credit: Youtube / @theradfordfamily22)

22 Kids And Counting: The Radfords slammed for Disney holiday

The stars of 22 Kids And Counting, the Radford family, are living it up at Disney World in Florida. The large brood have been sharing periodic updates of their trip on YouTube and Instagram.

Although they have shared an uplifting glimpse into their fun-filled family life, they have also opened themselves up for criticism.

One unimpressed viewer wrote to social media: “On holidays again 18 holidays in the last 20 months. You people must be rich or you just make your money off your kids and grandkids on YouTube.”

Another fumed: “Take your kids somewhere cultural where they will learn something instead of [bleep] plastic Disney parks.”

A third pointed out: “I’m amazed. It is not school hols, I bet penalties are expensive.”

A fourth questioned: “Are the kids still on Easter break? As I know a lot of kids that have gone back this week.”

Isn’t it term time?

Another penned: “Isn’t it term time?”

It looks like Noel and Sue are holidaying with 11 of their children.

According to the Lancashire County Council website, kids in the area the Radfords live went back to school on Monday (April 15). And, if the kids are missing out on school time, their penalty fee could total over £1,300.

However, other social media users have rushed to the families defence. One said: “School holidays aren’t the same across the country.”

Another fired back: “What’s it got to do with you or anyone else where they take their kids? Unless you’re paying for it mind your business! Rudeness gets you nowhere.”

A third praised: “Making memories.”

The Radfords swipe back at holiday backlash

The Radford family has enjoyed a fair amount of holidays over the past couple of years, from France to Dubai and Florida, they have seriously put in some air miles.

Of course, this has raised some eyebrows. But now, Sue has shared her thoughts on the backlash.

She said in their book ,The Radfords: Making Life Count: “I have the mindset now – particularly since I lost my dad – that if you can afford to go on holiday, then go.

22 Kids & Counting star Sue Radford has documented their recent holiday on Instagram (Credit: Instagram / @theradfordfamily)

“Life is definitely too short to say: ‘Oh, maybe I should squirrel my money away in the bank or whatever.’

“Life is too short, so just do it. If we can afford to take our kids to Florida, then we’ll take our kids to Florida. I’m not going to bother myself about what other people say.”

