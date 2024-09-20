EastEnders fans all had the same demand for bosses after watching Ian Beale in last night’s (September 19) episode.

The telly legend has been a part of the soap since 1985 – making him the longest-serving main character. So it’s fair to say he’s played a big part in several storylines over the years.

But it was his recent appearance on EastEnders that has got plenty of people talking – but for all the right reasons!

Ian was fuming about Bobby leaving (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ian kicks off in Queen Vic

Thursday’s episode (September 19) of EastEnders followed the fall-out between Bobby, Freddie and Anna. Earlier on in the week, Bobby caught Anna kissing his best pal Freddie.

Bobby was even more heartbroken when he found out Anna was pregnant with his child but decided to terminate it. Thinking enough is enough, Bobby decided to leave Walford for good – much to the dismay of Ian.

Fuming, Ian headed round to the Queen Vic to give Anna a piece of his mind. However, things took an emotional turn when he broke down in front of his fellow Walford residents.

Fans applauded the emotional scene (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Ian wells up

With tears in his eyes, Ian pleaded that he couldn’t lose Bobby as he had already lost two of his children, Steven and Lucy.

Fans will remember that Steven died in 2017 after a heart attack, while Lucy was killed off in 2014 when Bobby killed her.

An emotional Ian then pointed out how nobody could understand how he felt, as pub-goers watched on.

Fans demanded Ian gets more screen time (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans amazed at Ian Beale actor’s performance

It’s fair to say EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt had fans dishing out the compliments thanks to his performance in the emotional scene. Rushing over to X, fans demanded that he get more screen time over the coming months.

One person said: “Adam Woodyat #eastenders such a powerful performance. Nicely written.”

A second penned: “Now that is acting! Adam Woodyat proving once again why he has been Ian Beale since day 1. Other actors need to take notes.”

‘Brought a tear to my eye… again’

A third chimed in and begged: “More of Ian please.” Another viewer agreed: “Great performances from the Beale clan tonight – especially Adam Woodyatt!

“Need him back at the forefront as we may all love to hate Ian Beale, but Adam is an incredible actor!”

A fifth penned: “Have to give Adam Woodyatt a shoutout for his performance on Thursday’s episode. Form is temporary, class is permanent as they say.”

A sixth then gushed: “Adam Woodyatt’s portrayal of a distraught father brought a tear to my eye..again. Top notch acting Sir.”

