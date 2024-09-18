EastEnders fans are feeling disappointed at the current love triangle storyline between Anna Knight, Bobby Beale and Freddie Slater.

The three Walford residents are caught in a messy situation, with Anna and Freddie developing feelings for each other behind Bobby’s back.

However, fans aren’t too delighted with the focus on their relationship and have flooded social media with criticism.

EastEnders: Anna’s love triangle

EastEnders viewers will know that Anna is dating Freddie’s best mate, Bobby Beale.

However, Freddie and Anna previously slept together last year. While they have clear feelings, they both agreed to suppress them for Bobby’s sake.

Last week, Freddie made an effort to avoid Anna and declined invitations to hand out. Afterwards, he agreed to go out for dinner with Anna, Gina and Bobby. Safety in numbers, after all…

With Bobby and Gina ditching them and with Priya making out that Freddie and Anna were on a ‘date,’ Freddie soon made up a pathetic excuse and ditched Anna at Walford East.

Later on, Gina confronted Freddie over his weird behaviour towards Anna. However, things took a turn when Anna discovered she’s pregnant with Bobby’s baby.

Gina had encouraged Anna to talk to Freddie about her feelings, but she decided to focus on Bobby and the baby.

She made the decision this week to have an abortion, but without telling Bobby. In an attempt to be a good friend, Freddie waited for her at the clinic and tried to convince her to tell Bobby.

At The Vic, Bobby then caught Anna and Freddie kissing…

EastEnders fans blast soap over ‘rubbish’ storyline

Despite the ever-evolving drama, fans aren’t too pleased with the storyline, with many branding it as boring.

One annoyed X user wrote: “So bored with this Freddie/Bobby/Anna storyline. Make it stop.” While another added: “Couldn’t care if Anna stays with Bobby. Couldn’t care if Anna gets with Freddie. Couldn’t care if all three of them left the Square!”

“This Freddie/Anna/Bobby stuff is a bit meh. The conversations around abortion have been good, but the rest…” penned a third, adding: “I actually like all three characters; It’s the writing. I take it Bobby’s leaving this week and it just feels like they’ve made up any old rubbish for his exit.”

Other fans also couldn’t help but complain about the ‘cold’ storyline and suggested that they just don’t care about the three characters enough to be invested.

