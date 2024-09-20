The stars of Loose Women are known for their openness, but Denise Welch has taken it to a new level with a shocking confession.

During an advertisement, the actress and TV presenter revealed that she struggles with incontinence while on the show.

Denise Welch revealed that she struggles with incontinence. (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch on Loose Women

This admission came as part of a promotional partnership between Loose Women and TENA Silhouette, a brand specialising in incontinence pads.

During the segment, Nadia Sawalha, Kelle Bryan, and Denise Welch openly discussed their personal experiences with incontinence.

Denise shared: “I have wet myself for as long as I can remember. Whether I cough, whether I sneeze, whether I laugh. I’ve always got through it by humour, but some women are mortified by it.”

Nadia also described her own struggles. “When bladder weakness hit in my late 30s after having kids, it was embarrassing,” she confessed.

Kéllé also touched on how common this issue is, especially post-pregnancy. Jokingly, she commented: “Post-baby, it’s really common. Like if I’m in the gym bouncing around, I mean, why don’t I just wear a TENA!”

In a more shocking revelation, Denise acknowledged that she has experienced these incontinence issues live on air.

“Have I wet myself live on air?” She posed the question to herself before admitting: “Yes, regularly!”

Denise Welch appeared in the advert alongside Nadia Sawalha and Kelle Bryan (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch news

A recent episode of Loose Women took a more serious turn when Denise shared her concerns about her stalker’s early release from prison.

“I myself have a stalker who is in prison and is being released early. I am not allowed to see any of his mental health reports concerning the progress of his mental health,” the actress revealed.

She also voiced her frustration about the lack of safeguarding measures: “When I asked ‘Will he be tagged?’ they said, ‘Well, that depends if his team decides if that’s encroaching on his human rights.’ This is what we’re dealing with in this country, and I’m glad we’re talking about it. I feel really sorry for anyone who is now living in fear because of these releases.”

In 2021, Toraq Wyngard was sentenced to over seven years in prison for stalking that caused distress.

Meanwhile, the former Coronation Street star recently praised Loose Women for its respect and support towards older women.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style magazine, she remarked: “It’s a show that not only employs older women, it reveres older women. It listens to, supports, and amplifies the voices of older women. You don’t get that on any other television show.”

