In a surprising turn of events on ITV’s Loose Women today (September 19), anchor Charlene White paused the show for a “moment of reflection”.

The episode found Charlene White sharing the stage with co-hosts Linda Robson, Penny Lancaster and Denise Welch.

And, as they discussed household tips, primarily on how to keep a kitchen organised, Charlene, with a dramatic pause, introduced the so-called “sad news”.

Charlene White hammed it up on today’s Loose Women. (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today: Charlene White mourns the end of Tupperware

Charlene announced: “Okay, we are going to have a bit of a moment of reflection right now, I have some sad news, ladies and gentlemen.”

She then revealed the news. “It’s for those of you who love a food storage container. Tupperware has gone bust; they have been a kitchen staple for years.”

The studio erupted into gales of laughter. Charlene jokingly asked Linda: “Are you crying?”

Covering her face with a tissue, Linda responded: “Yeah.” However, she quickly looked up – showing her clear face.

Linda Robson appeared to be in tears (Credit: ITV)

‘Penny, are you going to miss them?’

Continuing with the theme, Charlene continued: “They have been a kitchen staple since 1946 and even the late Queen was a fan. So, Penny, are you going to miss them?”

Former model Penny Lancaster chimed in on the discussion. “Well, I remember those days. The Avon and the Tupperware parties,” she mused.

“It’s all about organising and demonstrating how to make our living spaces more organised and pretty and all that, so it does seem a shame. But maybe it’s the plastic they produced that wasn’t toxic-free.”

“It is a shame, and I feel like most of those Tupperware containers are in Penny’s pantry,” Charlene teased. “Can we get an insight?”

Penny’s pantry

The screen then showcased a glimpse of Penny’s organised kitchen, drawing an impressed reaction from Denise who exclaimed: “Wow, look at that. It looks like Selfridges.”

Penny explained that she was inspired by her husband Rod Stewart’s older daughter, Kimberly. “During lockdown, she had an idea, and this is some of her work. She goes into some luxury homes and organises everyone’s pantries and wardrobes, and I was inspired by her when I did my new kitchen.”

“When I grow up, I want to be Penny,” Denise quipped.

An image of Denise’s more modest kitchen was displayed on the screen. “See, I have a bit of cereal and some old raisins, and I keep thinking I need to get some clips because they are just folded over and shoved in the corner but I aspire to be like Penny,” Denise joked.

