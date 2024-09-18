New Loose Women cast member GK Barry has addressed rumours of “tension” between her and co-star Frankie Bridge.

In August, viewers thought they spotted ‘tension’ between the pair after they appeared on the daytime show together.

On the programme, the pair made a few jokes towards each other. Grace – who is known online as GK Barry – said: “I didn’t get any GSCEs at school but I thought, that’s OK, I’ll be Frankie!”

“That felt like a backhanded compliment!” Frankie then replied.

Gk Barry has shut down claims of ‘tension’ between her and Frankie Bridge (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women cast

After the show, some viewers shared their thoughts on Frankie and Grace’s dynamic. One person said on X: “Sorry but Frankie is being so unwelcoming, she’s not hiding the fact she doesn’t like GK Barry.”

Another wrote: “Frankie definitely doesn’t like her.”

However, at the time, a rep for Grace hit back: “Frankie couldn’t have been more welcoming to Grace – they have a great relationship.”

Now, the TikTok star has spoken about her time on Loose Women and her friendship with Saturdays singer Frankie.

Grace gushed over Frankie (Credit: ITV)

GK Barry on Frankie Bridge ‘tension’

Speaking to Closer, Grace said: “There actually was no tension. She was so lovely to me. I’ve just been on again with her and she was absolutely amazing, so no tension.

“And I love The Saturdays. Have a reunion, please, for me!”

Meanwhile, Grace gushed: “I’m having the best time ever. Honestly, I don’t know how I’ve ended up here, but I’m having a great time.”

Elsewhere, recent reports have claimed that we could end up seeing Grace on another ITV show.

Could Grace head into the I’m A Celebrity jungle? (Credit: Cover Images)

A source claimed that the star was in “advance talks” to do I’m A Celebrity.

They told The Sun: “GK is hugely popular with the younger generation and is sharp and quick witted which would translate well to chats around the campfire with other celebs.

Read more: England footballer Ella Rutherford ‘confirms’ romance with Loose Women star GK Barry

“Producers think she has great energy and is highly entertaining.”

The insider added: “She has millions of social media followers, which is a top focus of ITV at the moment. Grace is savvy and knows this is a brilliant opportunity to become more of a household name.”

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.