New Loose Women cast member GK Barry has addressed rumours of “tension” between her and co-star Frankie Bridge.
In August, viewers thought they spotted ‘tension’ between the pair after they appeared on the daytime show together.
On the programme, the pair made a few jokes towards each other. Grace – who is known online as GK Barry – said: “I didn’t get any GSCEs at school but I thought, that’s OK, I’ll be Frankie!”
“That felt like a backhanded compliment!” Frankie then replied.
Loose Women cast
After the show, some viewers shared their thoughts on Frankie and Grace’s dynamic. One person said on X: “Sorry but Frankie is being so unwelcoming, she’s not hiding the fact she doesn’t like GK Barry.”
Another wrote: “Frankie definitely doesn’t like her.”
However, at the time, a rep for Grace hit back: “Frankie couldn’t have been more welcoming to Grace – they have a great relationship.”
Now, the TikTok star has spoken about her time on Loose Women and her friendship with Saturdays singer Frankie.
GK Barry on Frankie Bridge ‘tension’
Speaking to Closer, Grace said: “There actually was no tension. She was so lovely to me. I’ve just been on again with her and she was absolutely amazing, so no tension.
“And I love The Saturdays. Have a reunion, please, for me!”
Meanwhile, Grace gushed: “I’m having the best time ever. Honestly, I don’t know how I’ve ended up here, but I’m having a great time.”
Elsewhere, recent reports have claimed that we could end up seeing Grace on another ITV show.
A source claimed that the star was in “advance talks” to do I’m A Celebrity.
They told The Sun: “GK is hugely popular with the younger generation and is sharp and quick witted which would translate well to chats around the campfire with other celebs.
Read more: England footballer Ella Rutherford ‘confirms’ romance with Loose Women star GK Barry
“Producers think she has great energy and is highly entertaining.”
The insider added: “She has millions of social media followers, which is a top focus of ITV at the moment. Grace is savvy and knows this is a brilliant opportunity to become more of a household name.”
