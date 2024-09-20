11 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Tom holds Belle hostage and Victoria learns John’s secret

In Emmerdale spoilers next week, Tom King returns from his hiding place – and springs a trap on Belle. Holding her hostage, sinister Tom reveals his plan.

What does Tom have planned for Belle?

Elsewhere, Victoria learns about ‘Aidan Moore,’ and what he means to brother John. And, as anger turns to passion, Laurel and Charles share a steamy rendezvous. And, as Tom makes his plan, Amelia starts acting shady. Meanwhile, John thinks on his feet to save Pollard from an angina attack.

Here are eleven explosive Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Emmerdale spoilers: 1. Belle discovers Tom’s secret

Belle gets a call from landlord Kim. She tells her that the house is a mess. Belle and Lydia visit the house to investigate, where Belle notices a solitary screw on the floor. Horrified, she recognises it as a mini secret camera. The penny finally drops, and Belle realises that Tom has been secretly filming her.

2. Lydia opens up to Belle

The next day, Lydia tries to encourage Belle to tell the police about Tom’s hidden cameras. Wary Belle asks Lydia about experience reporting Craig to the police. While Belle considers this new information, Lydia is upset after bringing her painful memories back to life. After their conversation, the two Dingle women remain more supportive of each other than ever.

Emmerdale spoilers: 3. Amelia’s got a secret

After overhearing a conversation between Belle and Chas, Amelia explodes. Amy and Kerry begin to suspect that Amelia is still in contact with Tom.

4. Tom sets a trap for Belle

It looks as though the news about Tom might be starting to sink in, and Amelia arranges to meet with Belle to talk about Tom. However, Belle is left horrified when Tom turns up in Amelia’s place. What does he have planned?

5. Tom holds Belle hostage

With Belle blocked in, Tom corners her in the Dingle house, and locks the door in his wake. What will he do next?

Emmerdale spoilers: 6. Victoria does some digging

Victoria tries to shows John some family photos but he seems more interested in his phone. Frustrated, she snatches his phone out of his hands – and is shocked to learn that he’s been texting Aaron. When she questions John about his secret love affair, he storms off.

7. John kicks off – and kicks Victoria out

Victoria goes to apologise to John. However, upon finding his van empty, she lets herself in and starts digging around. She finds John’s dog tags, stamped with the name ‘Aidan Moore.’ Catching her in the act, John is furious – and throws her out.

8. Charles and Laurel are at loggerheads

Charles and Claudette argue with Laurel over the upcoming harvest festival. The vicar is left fuming when he finds out that that Laurel has gone ahead with her own ideas without consulting him. Finally snapping, he confronts Laurel.

Emmerdale spoilers: 9. Anger turns to passion

Charles and Laurel’s anger at each other turns into passion, and the pair end up in a steamy embrace. Shocked, the pair continue flirting before heading upstairs to the bedroom.

10. Manpreet catches Laurel and Charles in the act?

Manpreet encourages Jai to tell Laurel about his feelings for her. Meanwhile, she considers doing the same with Charles. Heading over to tell Charles how she feels, Manpreet arrives at Woodbine. Will she catch him in bed with Laurel?

11. Liam gives hero John a job

John leaps into action when Pollard suffers an angina attack. Impressed Liam offers him a job at the surgery, which John accepts. Is John sticking around?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think!