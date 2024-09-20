Alison Hammond has gushed over her boyfriend as she said she “can’t wait” to reunite with him this weekend.

On Friday’s This Morning, the host revealed her boyfriend has been on holiday. Reports have claimed that Alison, 49, is dating masseur David Putman, 27.

Speaking to co-host Dermot O’Leary, Alison made a rare comment about her partner on the daytime show.

Talking about her weekend plans, Alison said: “I’m going to spend it with my son… and maybe my boyfriend… who knows, who knows?”

She continued: “I’m very excited about this weekend, I can’t wait. Basically, my boyfriend’s been away on holiday and I haven’t seen him for a while.

“He’s coming back tomorrow, I can’t wait!”

In recent months, Alison‘s romance has seemingly been going from strength to strength.

In May, however, Alison was forced to shut down rumours she was engaged after she flashed a ring on This Morning.

She said on air at the time: “Alison Hammond’s engaged? What is this?”

I’m very excited about this weekend, I can’t wait.

Dermot said of the ring: “You’ve been wearing this on the wrong finger.”

Alison said: “I’m so sorry, let’s swap it over. It’s just some cheap ring that I got from, um, probably Primark!”

She then swapped the ring over to the other hand, saying: “We don’t want those rumours going out there!”

In June, reports claimed that Alison believes David is “the one”.

A source close to Alison allegedly told Closer: “Alison doesn’t recognise her reflection – she thinks it’s insane. She’s lost almost 5st and is still going strong. She wants to be a sexy bride for her new man. Although she’s not yet engaged, she sees David as The One.

“It likely won’t be long before they take the next step so she has her sights set on losing a further 3st and wearing the dress of her dreams. She just wants to be a healthy version of herself and she’s definitely moving in the right direction.”

