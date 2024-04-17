Sue Radford expresses joy as she says ‘our last baby’ has got into school she wanted

The Radford family are marking a new milestone as Sue Radford, the matriarch of the family, took to social media today to share some uplifting news.

Whilst the large brood are living it up at Disney World in Florida, they received confirmation that marks a new chapter for their youngest child.

However, it also highlights that it is the end of an era for Sue and husband Noel.

The youngest member of the Radford family will soon be hitting a new milestone (Credit: Instagram / @theradfordfamily)

The Radford family: Heidie’s off to school

Noel and Sue famously have 22 children. And, although some viewers of 22 Kids And Counting may have felt the couple were never going to stop having babies, it seems Sue has assured her followers that their youngest daughter, Heidie, is there “last baby”.

Sue took to Instagram and explained: “Woke up to an email saying our last baby Heidie got into the school with her siblings.

Heidie Radford turned four just over a week ago (Credit: Youtube / @theradfordfamily22)

I can’t believe all our lockdown babies are starting school in September.

“I can’t believe all our lockdown babies are starting school in September. Hope everyone got the choice they wanted.”

Sue shared alongside her announcement an adorable snap of daughters Heidie and Bonnie wearing matching floral dresses and beaming at the camera.

22 Kids And Counting stars address having more children

Sue has previously opened up about the possibility of having more children. She told the Manchester Evening News: “I love them when they’re kind of toddler stage when they’re just exploring the world and chattering away.”

Sue added: “I definitely don’t miss the sleepless nights and nappies! Our youngest will be four at the beginning of April.”

Admitting that she won’t be having anymore babies, Sue concluded: “Definitely no more. We’re just enjoying watching them grow up now which is lovely.”

On their family YouTube channel, the couple have also previously agreed they won’t be welcoming baby 23. Sue exclaimed at the time “definitely not”, when asked whether they would have more children.

22 Kids & Counting star Sue Radford has documented their recent family trip on Instagram (Credit: Instagram / @theradfordfamily)

“No more babies,” Noel agreed.

Sue detailed: “Now that Heidi’s three and she’s out of nappies, and we’re probably going to be getting rid of the pram soon, it’s just so much easier than having a newborn.

“When we were on holiday in April I was sitting on the sun lounger and just watching the kids playing in the pool and I just thought, if we had a baby you wouldn’t be able to do that.”

Despite this, Sue admitted to The Mirror earlier this year that she “dreads” having an empty nest.

She explained: “We adore being surrounded by kids, so I’d love to adopt or foster.

“We’re not having any more of our own so it’s definitely something we’d think about when ours are older.”

