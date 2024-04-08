The Radfords give glimpse into jam-packed family holiday at Disneyland – from matching outfits to seats ‘scattered’ across the plane

22 Kids and Counting stars, the Radford family, have jetted off on a fun-filled family holiday and shared their memories on Instagram.

Of course, with a such a huge flock of children, travelling isn’t so simple. Sue, the mum of the family, took to social media to share an insight into just what travelling abroad entails.

Join the Radfords as they enjoy a jam-packed trip to Disneyland!

Sue Radford documented their family trip on Instagram (Credit: Instagram / @theradfordfamily)

Inside the Radford family’s holiday to Disney

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford shared a hint that she and her brood were heading abroad by snapping a shot out of an airplane window and posting it to her Instagram Stories. She then shared an adorable snap of two of her children snoozing whilst on a flight to their luxury location.

However, it seems the family didn’t get to sit together like a smaller group would! In fact, the children were split up from their parents.

We were all scattered around the plane.

She wrote alongside the photo: “What a lovely flight we had with TUI. The staff were so amazing with all the kids as we were all scattered around the plane.

“It was so lovely to hear them say how well behaved all the children were.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radford Family (@theradfordfamily)

Sue then updated her 528K followers with photos of the flock at Disneyland, including a stunning view of the Magical Kingdom.

Everyone seemed to be having a lot of fun, as Sue was seen sporting Minnie Mouse ears and enjoyed a Mickey Mouse shaped pretzel.

The children obviously looked over the moon, with several of them sporting Disney themed outfits, sun hats and cheeky grins all around. Some of the kids even rocked matching outfits, as they soaked up the sun and took in the sights.

Daughter Millie joined the family on their trip abroad (Credit: Instagram / @theradfordfamily / @millieradfordd)

22 Kids and Counting stars enjoy family holiday abroad

Sue also grabbed a clip of several Disney characters dancing and putting on a show for their guests.

The proud mum snapped a clip of husband Noel and daughter Millie enjoying a ride on a car-themed rollercoaster, where the happy family members waved and called out to each other.

Sue also shared an update of the family enjoying time in the pool, clearly making the most of all the facilities the resort has to offer.

Some of the Radford kids had matching outfits! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

You might be wondering how the largest family in the UK keep track of each other whilst enjoying a trip abroad. Well, Sue has previously admitted that they use trackers!

She said on Loose Women: “We have Apple air tags on them, which people find really funny. But, because there is obviously a lot of them, we find that they work really good.”

Sue went on to explain that if a child find themselves trailing behind, the air tag beeps, so the parents are notified and they don’t get lost!

22 Kids & Counting dad Noel enjoyed a trip on a rollercoaster! (Credit: Instagram / @theradfordfamily)

Sue Radford on family holidays

Their jam-packed holiday comes after Sue admitted in their book, The Radfords: Making Life Count, that complaints over their luxuries and holidays comes down to “jealousy”.

If you can afford to go on a holiday, then go.

She wrote: “I have the mindset now – particularly since I lost my dad – that if you can afford to go on a holiday, then go. Life is definitely too short to say, ‘Oh, maybe I should squirrel my money away in the bank’ or whatever.”

Sue also claimed that the family have enjoyed trips to Florida more times than they “go to the shops”!

