Sue and Noel Radford address ‘secret millionaire’ claims as they admit to owning three Porsches

Stars of Channel 5’s 22 Kids and Counting Sue and Noel Radford are setting the record straight after claims suggested the married couple are “millionaires”.

Sue and Noel share 22 children, making them the biggest family in Britain. In addition to their successful TV show, they run Radford’s Pie Company in Morecambe and recently published their own book, The Radfords: Making Life Count.

Met with huge success, the release is second on the Sunday Times Bestseller list.

Sue and Noel are reportedly worth £975,000 (Credit: YouTube)

‘We’re definitely not secret millionaires’

Outside of their TV career, Sue and Noel also use other platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and Facebook to promote themselves.

In 2021, Sue previously received a Range Rover for her birthday.

Since owning the car, Noel admitted in their book that they replaced it with a Porsche. “Then we got rid of that Porsche and we replaced it with another one. Then we got rid of that [one too], because it was [bleep],” he said.

Absolutely not, we’re definitely not secret millionaires.

“Then a bit later, in September 2023, we got another Porsche.”

Despite splashing the cash, the couple have insisted they are not millionaires. According to many reports, the net worth of the Radfords is said to be an impressive £975k.

“Absolutely not, we’re definitely not secret millionaires,” Sue said in response to the claims. “To me rich would be having the big mansion, the flash cars and quite a few hundred thousand in the bank.

“To me that would be rich but we are not that.”

Sue stated she has worked ‘extremely hard’ for her money (Credit: YouTube)

Sue doesn’t ‘spoil’ her children

Sue stated that their wealthy income is due to them working “extremely hard”. Despite being in a comfortable position, she doesn’t “spoil” her children.

“I think people forget that we don’t just have our bakery, we also work very hard on our media company and filming for our new programme, just like lots of other influencers,” she said.

On top of their cars, the family has also documented their Radford family motorhome on various occasions.

