22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford addresses ‘spoiling’ her children following the death of her dad

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has opened up about her ever-growing family – and explained why they like to treat their children.

The matriarch of the UK’s largest family has given an insight into why she ‘spoils’ her 22 children.

Sue has confessed that her generosity comes down to suffering previous heartache. The family have lifted the lid on their finances and explained why they use up to ‘seventy rolls of wrapping paper’ at Christmas!

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford on lavish holidays

The 48-year-old mum has explained the truth behind treating her large brood. In the Radfords’ new book (launched this week), called The Radford’s: Making Life Count, they divulged that a family loss encouraged them to treat their children.

Sue explained: “I have the mindset now – particularly since I lost my dad – that if you can afford to go on holiday, then go. Life is definitely too short to say, ‘Oh, maybe I should squirrel my money away in the bank or whatever.’

“Life is too short, so just do it. If we can afford to take our kids to Florida, then we’ll take our kids to Florida. I’m not going to bother myself about what other people say.”

Sue also referred to criticism surrounding treating her children as ‘jealousy’.

Sue Radford on her dad’s death

In May 2019, Sue’s dad died after a battle with cancer.

I think since losing my dad to cancer my whole mindset changed and you realise that tomorrow is never promised.

She paid tribute to him on social media last year to mark four years since his death, gushing: “I think since losing my dad to cancer my whole mindset changed and you realise that tomorrow is never promised and it really does make you realise that you get one life and you should live it how you want to live it.”

Sue Radford denies ‘spoiling’ her children

Back in 2023, the pie business owners sat down to answer questions about their expanding flock. Sue and Noel answered questions sent in by fans on their YouTube channel. One asked why the pair think it is okay to ‘spoil’ their children.

However, Sue was quick to have her say. She fired back: “I don’t think we spoil our kids. I think that we try and give them a good life. I don’t feel like we spoil them like they don’t get gifts all the time.

“They get gifts when it’s their birthday and Christmas but they certainly don’t get gifts all the time.”

