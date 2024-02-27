24 hours in the life of Noel and Sue Radford with 22 kids: ‘stressful’ mornings; ‘bedlam’ before school; chaotic teatime

A typical day in the life of Noel and Sue Radford with their 22 kids seems pretty chaotic – as you can probably imagine!

The 22 Kids and Counting stars boast the biggest family in Britain, being parents to 22 children. While some of their kids are grown up, they still have many at school age. This means the hectic school mornings are still a thing for Sue and Noel, and will be for a few years yet!

So, have you ever wondered what a typical day in their life looks like? Sue has recently spilled some details on their day-to-day shenanigans…

A day in the life of Noel and Sue Radford

Speaking to OK! recently, Sue lifted the lid on their busy mornings at home.

Up at 7am, it’s then a military operation for Sue and Noel to get the children fed, dressed and off to school! Sue said she sorts breakfast while husband Noel has already been to work and ready to help with the morning chaos.

It’s always around 8.45am when things get especially stressful.

Speaking about breakfast time, Sue told the publication: “Some kids will want porridge, some Weetabix, some toast. It’s crazy.

“We have them doing things in a particular order – older ones go upstairs to get themselves ready while I help the smaller ones. It’s Bedlam by the shoe rack! It’s always around 8.45am when things get especially stressful – if we’re not out by then we’re going to be late for school.”

Noel then heads back to work at their pie business for 9am. Meanwhile, Sue remains at home and begins the daily household chores.

She tidies the home, hoovers and does the washing while the kids are at school.

Then, the chaos returns later into the afternoon and evening as the children arrive home. Noel is usually back in time to do the school pickup and then he and Sue begin the mammoth task of preparing tea.

Teatime with the Radfords

According to the publication, Sue said that none of the children are fussy eaters. This means that everyone eats the same meal at teatime.

Wrapping up the long day, the children get ready for bed but Sue and Noel still have a few things to get sorted. They tidy up the garden and get the children’s school uniforms ready for the next day.

With their days so busy and looking after so many kids, it seems like Noel and Sue barely have quality time just the two of them. But Sue has explained how they keep the spark alive in their marriage.

She told the mag that they “don’t take each other for granted”, admitting they’re “each other’s best friend”.

She also said they try and squeeze a date night in “once a month”.

