Sue Radford – matriarch of the 22 Kids and Counting family – has shared details of an incident with a fellow shopper during a trip to the supermarket that left her in shock.

Sue is well used to dealing with trolls online, but in-person criticism is harder to shake off. In fact, she said the behaviour of the woman left her feeling like “she wanted me dead”.

22 Kids and Counting mum Sue Radford recently had a shock encounter with a woman at the supermarket (Credit: YouTube)

22 Kids and Counting mum Sue Radford on trolling

With 22 hungry mouths to feed, Sue must always be at the shops, but she might find herself booking an online delivery next time after an incident that happened recently.

In a new interview, Sue addressed comments from trolls who accused her and husband Noel of claiming benefits. She also revealed that her mindset towards them changed after the death of her dad.

It was awful.

Speaking to OK!, Sue said: “My mindset changed when my dad passed away. I thought – if we want to be able to go on holiday and make memories with our children then why should we be judged? You never know what’s around the corner and you should live life how you want and not how other people want you to live it. If you’re happy and the kids are happy, then what does it matter what anybody else thinks?”

Sue reckons that the hateful comments online are motivated by jealousy. She also said that she no longer looks at them. However, when she’s out and about, criticism is harder to avoid.

‘It was awful’

Sue said she was doing her food shop in Sainsbury’s when she ran into a woman who wasn’t exactly her biggest fan.

Sue didn’t share what the woman’s problem was, and we’re not sure if she actually found out herself, but Sue said: “I was in Sainsbury’s when a woman huffed at me disapprovingly and gave me the most filthy look. It was like she wanted me dead.”

The mum of 22 wasn’t taking it lying down, though, and confronted the woman.

“When I challenged her she told me she thought ‘a lot of people’ wanted to give me the same look. It was awful,” Sue concluded.

