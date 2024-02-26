Sue Radford admits she’s open to ‘adopting’ as her kids start to move out: ‘I dread the thought of an empty nest’

Sue Radford is a mum to 22 kids – but she has now shared she’s open to expanding her family again, but this time via fostering or adoption.

The TV favourite is part of Britain’s biggest family of 24, The Radfords. And since 2012, the clan have shared the ups and downs of their rather busy life thanks to their reality shows.

But it seems that Sue, who is also the grandmother of 10 children, is keen to add more family members to her brood.

Sue has revealed she’s open to adding to her family (Credit: Channel 5)

Mum of 22 kids Sue Radford to expand family?

Sue and Noel are proud parents to Chris, 34, Sophie, 30, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18 and Aimee, 17.

They also share Josh, 16, Max, 15, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 12, Casper, 11, Hallie, 8, Phoebe, 7, Archie, 6 and Bonnie, 5. Their youngest, Heidie Radford, is three. They welcomed her to the world at the start of lockdown in 2020.

But this year, Sue and Noel are gearing up to say goodbye to some of their kids this year, as they are set to move out of the family’s 10-bedroom home.

Understandably, the 22 Kids and Counting star has left been emotional over the family change. So much so, that in a new interview, she confessed how she’s keen to extend her brood once more.

She said she ‘dreads the thought of an empty nest’ (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue Radford says you ‘can’t hold kids back’

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she revealed: “We adore being surrounded by kids so I’d love to adopt or foster. We’re not having any more of our own so it’s definitely something we’d think about when ours are older.”

As for how she felt about her kids leaving home, Sue said that “it was hard” and also “strange.” She added: “I dread the thought of an empty nest but know it will happen one day.”

But Sue is aware you “can’t hold your kids back” – noting that “when you love them you have to let them live their dreams.”

Sue Radford scolds Noel

It comes after Sue Radford scolded Noel over his behaviour whilst she was on a trip away. Last week, she took to their joint Instagram page to spill that Noel had finished a movie without her while she was on a weekend away.

Sue has recently enjoyed a trip to Amsterdam with her friends as Noel stayed home and looked after their big brood.

Sharing a photo of the film to her Instagram Stories, Sue said: “When you get back from a weekend away to find @noelradford has finished this movie without me” She added a laughing face emoji alongside an angry face one to the post.

Later, Sue shared a message from a follower who joked Noel’s behaviour was “grounds for a divorce”! They wrote: “That’s grounds for divorce. You just don’t do that.”

