Sue Radford ‘fumes’ over husband Noel after her trip away: ‘Grounds for divorce’

Taking to the Radford family Instagram page, Sue Radford has scolded her husband Noel over his behaviour whilst she was on a trip away.

The 22 Kids and Counting star took to their joint Instagram page to spill that Noel had finished a movie without her while she was on a weekend away.

Sue has recently enjoyed a trip to Amsterdam with her friends as Noel stayed home and looked after their big brood.

Sue wasn’t very happy with Noel! (Credit: ITV)

Radford family: Sue and Noel on Instagram

Sharing a photo of the film to her Instagram Stories, Sue said: “When you get back from a weekend away to find @noelradford has finished this movie without me.”

She added a laughing face emoji alongside an angry face one to the post.

Later, Sue shared a message from a follower who joked Noel’s behaviour was “grounds for a divorce”!

They wrote: “That’s grounds for divorce. You just don’t do that!”

Sue said Noel had finished a movie without her while she was away! (Credit: ITV)

Sue responded: “That was such a good movie. Still can’t believe hubby watched the rest without me as I said ‘we can watch it when I get home.’

“You should have seen his face when I said, ‘Let’s finish that movie off we started Friday night.'”

Naughty Noel!

Elsewhere in the Radfords’ busy lives, Sue hit back at trolls who targeted the family over their holidays. The Radfords seem to love a holiday and have reportedly enjoyed around 19 holidays in the last two years.

Sue clapped back to a nasty troll (Credit: Instagram)

Last week, Sue asked her followers if they had plans for half-term. She wrote on her Stories: “Thank goodness it’s Friday and the start of half-term. We’ve [got] nothing planned but would like to do something with the kids.”

One follower had messaged Sue, saying: “Really, what again! Most people I know with even 1 child cannot afford any sort of holiday & yet you go abroad like 14 times a year & show off about it so much. Why do you rub it in people’s faces. We are going here, we are buying this. It’s not about having holidays when schools are out.”

However, Sue replied: “What are you talking about[?] Where have I said we are going on holiday?? Think [name] needs to learn to read.”

