Sue Radford fires back as troll lashes out over her ‘lavish holidays’: ‘You go abroad 14 times a year and show off about it’

Star of 22 Kids and Counting Sue Radford has responded to an Instagram troll who bashed the TV star for supposedly always going on fancy holidays.

The 48-year-old mum, who shares 22 children with husband Noel Radford, is no stranger to documenting her life with fans on social media and her family television show. However, it seems Sue can’t catch a break.

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has ‘nothing planned’ with the kids for half-term

With a lot of Sue’s kids off school for the start of half-term, she took to the family’s Instagram account to share a Story this morning (February 9). In the upload featured a snapshot of one of her youngest playing with an electronic device.

She captioned the post: “Thank goodness it’s Friday and the start of half-term. We’ve [got] nothing planned but would like to do something with the kids.”

In the same Story, she asked her followers to tell her what plans they have over the next week.

‘Why do you rub it in people’s faces’

After responding to multiple messages with positive responses, Sue received a DM from an internet troll who claimed that Sue was always on vacation.

Posting the message to her Story, the message read: “Really, what again! Most people I know with even 1 child cannot afford any sort of holiday & yet you go abroad like 14 times a year & show off about it so much.”

They continued: “Why do you rub it in people’s faces. We are going here, we are buying this. It’s not about having holidays when schools are out.”

Sue replied: “What are you talking about[?] Where have I said we are going on holiday??”

Clapping back at the troll, Sue captioned the Story: “Think [name] needs to learn to read.”

Don’t mess with Sue!

