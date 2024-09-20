My Mum, Your Dad star Steph has opened up about a recent family heartache on a date with Andy.

Steph said she lost her beloved dad just a few months ago.

Opening up on a date, Steph recalled the moment her dad told her he had cancer.

Steph had a date with Andy on My Mum, Your Dad tonight (Credit: ITV)

Steph on My Mum, Your Dad

Talking about why she signed up for the show, said said: “When Mia first raised this, my dad was sick. He had been diagnosed with cancer.”

Speaking to the camera, Steph said: “My father has always been the love of my life. He set a really high bar for what love is and what being nurtured feels like.

“Then I got a phone call from Dad and he said, ‘I just want to let you know that I have cancer,” as she teared up.

“He died a few months ago.”

Steph said she lost her dad a few months ago (Credit: ITV)

She added to Andy: “I promised him I would be happy and I would actively create happiness in my life.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the fellow kids, Steph’s daughter Mia said: “It was hard for the both of us because we both looked after him when he was sick.”

Steph added to Andy: “I just want somebody to share all the good stuff with.”

She said to the camera: “I put everything aside because the most important relationship was the one with myself, my daughter, my family. Now I’m here at the retreat it’s a nice time to embark on something new with someone new.”

Steph opened up to Andy (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad on ITV

My Mum, Your Dad returned to ITV for a second series on Monday.

The Davina McCall-hosted the show has seen the likes of Danny, Vicky and Clare enter the retreat.

Meanwhile, series one star Paul made a return during last night’s episode for a second chance at love.

My Mum, Your Dad airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

