Steph on My Mum, Your Dad
TV

My Mum, Your Dad newbie Steph recalls losing her beloved dad to cancer

Steph opened up about losing her dad

By Rebecca Carter

My Mum, Your Dad star Steph has opened up about a recent family heartache on a date with Andy.

Steph said she lost her beloved dad just a few months ago.

Opening up on a date, Steph recalled the moment her dad told her he had cancer.

Andy and Steph on a date on My Mum, Your Dad
Steph had a date with Andy on My Mum, Your Dad tonight (Credit: ITV)

Steph on My Mum, Your Dad

Talking about why she signed up for the show, said said: “When Mia first raised this, my dad was sick. He had been diagnosed with cancer.”

Speaking to the camera, Steph said: “My father has always been the love of my life. He set a really high bar for what love is and what being nurtured feels like.

My father has always been the love of my life.

“Then I got a phone call from Dad and he said, ‘I just want to let you know that I have cancer,” as she teared up.

“He died a few months ago.”

Steph on My Mum, Your Dad
Steph said she lost her dad a few months ago (Credit: ITV)

She added to Andy: “I promised him I would be happy and I would actively create happiness in my life.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the fellow kids, Steph’s daughter Mia said: “It was hard for the both of us because we both looked after him when he was sick.”

Steph added to Andy: “I just want somebody to share all the good stuff with.”

She said to the camera: “I put everything aside because the most important relationship was the one with myself, my daughter, my family. Now I’m here at the retreat it’s a nice time to embark on something new with someone new.”

Andy and Steph on a date on My Mum, Your Dad
Steph opened up to Andy (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad on ITV

My Mum, Your Dad returned to ITV for a second series on Monday.

The Davina McCall-hosted the show has seen the likes of Danny, Vicky and Clare enter the retreat.

Meanwhile, series one star Paul made a return during last night’s episode for a second chance at love.

My Mum, Your Dad airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: My Mum, Your Dad viewers fume over return of series one contestant Paul: ‘He had his chance!’

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Rebecca Carter
Associate Editor (News)

Related Topics

Entertainment My Mum Your Dad