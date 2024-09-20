Strictly pro explains why Kai Widdrington hasn’t got a celebrity partner this year

During last Saturday’s (September 14) launch of Strictly, viewers found out that pro dancer Kai Widdrington had not received a celebrity partner.

Kai joined the Strictly family in 2021. Last year he was paired with iconic TV presenter Angela Rippon. Throughout the years, he had always been assigned a partner. However, for the 2024 series, that hasn’t been the case. The same can be said for Carlos Gu and Lauren Oakley.

That said, he remains on the show and is expected to participate in group dancers throughout the upcoming episodes.

Kai competed with Angela Rippon last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Former Strictly star Erin Boag insists Kai Widdrington shouldn’t take it ‘personally’

New Zealand dancer Erin Boag, who appeared on Strictly between 2004 and 2012, spoke on behalf of Spin Genie, and told the Express why the dancers who have been benched shouldn’t feel too sad.

“I don’t think you can take this personally as a professional, because all of the professionals are fabulous,” she said.

Erin insists one of the reasons Kai, alongside Lauren and Carlos, have been left without could have a lot to do with letting others in for a chance.

She said: “I can’t name any professional that’s ever been on that show that shouldn’t have been there, because they’re all fabulous, and they all work hard, but sometimes it’s nice to showcase somebody else.”

Benched several times, Neil Jones has been assigned Toyah Wilcox for his partner this year. Since Joining Strictly in 2016, he had only been given a partner twice.

After joining in 2022, Michelle Tsiakkas was assigned her first-ever pairing, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, this year.

Despite not getting a celeb pairing, Kai has remained positive (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kai admits ‘everyone wants to get a celebrity’

During an interview with the Daily Star, Kai spoke out about not having a partner for the show’s 20th anniversary.

“Everyone wants to get a celebrity. Unfortunately, it wasn’t my time this series,” he told the newspaper.

“Two boys couldn’t have one this series, and sadly I am one of them. Some of us don’t get partners, and that’s the way it is. Let’s see what happens next year. Hopefully, I’ll get one then.”

“The line-up of celebs this year is amazing. It is going to be a fantastic series, as it always is. We have been filming a lot of the group routines. There are some amazing ones. We have worked really hard through the summer to get them ready for the series. One of the ones I feature in is very funny,” Kai continued.

