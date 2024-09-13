Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova were ‘kept apart’ at the NTAs this week following their split, a report claims.

The Strictly Come Dancing pair apparently separated in July after two years of dating.

Both attended the National Television Awards on Wednesday evening (September 11) and reports claim that efforts were made to keep them apart.

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova at the NTAs

A source told the MailOnline: “When the pair got inside the O2 they gave each other a very wide berth. Organisers had ensured there would be no awkward camera shots by keeping the frosty pair apart from each other.

“Angela Rippon was on Kai’s arm all night, and was keen to show her support after his recent demotion.

“When it came to accepting Strictly’s award, Kai was front of centre behind Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman but Nadiya was nowhere to be seen. If this is what they are like at an awards bash, imagine what things are like in the rehearsal room.”

ED! has contacted reps for Nadiya and Kai for comment.

Nadiya and Kai split

Neither Nadiya or Kai have confirmed their split. However, reports in July claimed they have gone their separate ways.

A source told The Sun at the time: “It’s heartbreaking. Kai and Nadiya seemed like the most perfect couple and have been so, so blissfully in love.

“But the pressures of touring – being in each other’s space 24/7, and the stress of performing a sell-out show eventually took its toll.”

The insider added: “After a tough few weeks, they sat down together and decided to call it quits. They remain incredibly close and are determined their split will not have any impact on the next series of Strictly – they remain consummate professionals, and nothing will change that.”

Strictly 2024 begins this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024

Both Nadiya and Kai will return for the 2024 series of Strictly, which begins with its launch show on September 14.

However, reports claim that Kai won’t have a celebrity partner this year.

The Strictly 2024 launch show will air on Saturday, September 14, from 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

