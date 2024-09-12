Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have announced they’re engaged in sweet posts on Instagram today.

The Strictly Come Dancing star and Olympic swimmer shared photos of himself and Holly – who is the daughter of Gordon Ramsay – to Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption.

Holly, 24, showed off her stunning gold ring in the pictures as she also gushed over the news online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty)

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay engaged

The photos showed Holly and Adam cuddling up to each other on the beach as she showcased her ring.

Adam, 29, wrote: “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace.

“You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness.”

He continued: “You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become. You came to church with me and joined the incredible community we have there without a question.”

Holly and Adam have announced their engagement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam added: “Your family have always treated me so generously with their time, emotion and trust. I can’t wait to be joined with them too. I’ve always believed that when two people are engaged and later married that we are no longer two people but we join as one and it’s the biggest privilege to share that with you.

“Seeing you show the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face.

Holly is the daughter of TV chef Gordon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I promise to always love you with all my heart.”

Meanwhile, Holly wrote on her Instagram: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remeber how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you.

“Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay (@hollyramsayy)

Holly Ramsay engaged

Speaking about Adam’s young son George, Holly added: “I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so grateful to be in his life and I cannot wait for more.

“Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13.”

Adam and Holly confirmed their relationship last year. Congrats to them both!

Read more: Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly addresses baby plans with Adam Peaty

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!