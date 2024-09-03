As autumn leaves begin to fall, the UK braces itself for the 2024 series of a national treasure – Strictly Come Dancing.

The dance show that has been a fixture in British living rooms for two decades. It’s set to make its highly anticipated comeback later this month.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the hit BBC show.

The Strictly 2024 trailer will be released on Wednesday night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024 first look trailer

The launch trailer – airing on Wednesday September 4 at 19:29 on BBC One – is the opening act to what promises to be an unforgettable 22nd series.

“Our incredible professional dancers are gearing up to deliver a footwork fiesta unlike any other,” the BBC announced.

This year, viewers are invited to hop aboard the “Strictly bus”.

Choreographed by Jason Gilkison, the professional dancers perform to a medley featuring tracks from Vengaboys, Technotronic, and Steps, to name just a few.

The 22nd series of the hit dance show will premiere later this month (Credit: BBC)

The launch will also feature a “beautifully empowering celebratory dance” welcoming Amy Dowden back to the Strictly Ballroom.

Professional dancer Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She withdrew from Strictly in order to undergo chemotherapy. However, Amy announced that she would be making her comeback to the Strictly stage this year.

The launch show also marks the moment when the celebrity contestants and professional dancers are partnered.

“This series promises to be extra special with even more glitz, glamour, and unforgettable performances,” the BBC announced.

As the show enters its 20th year, the stakes are higher – especially after the controversy of the past few months.

The trailer will show dancer Amy Dowden making her comeback. (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing scandal

The 2024 season of the dance show is set to premiere in a few weeks. However, recent controversy has forced the BBC to make some big changes to Strictly.

Earlier in the year, actress Amanda Abbington departed from the show prematurely. She later accused her dance partner Giovanni Pernice of what she described as “nasty” behaviour behind the scenes.

“It’s bullying and it’s aggressive behaviour. There were also other instances that were deeply troubling, handled in the moment because, as a woman, that becomes a necessity. What else can one do?” She expressed to Channel 4.

Further controversy rocked the show in July when Graziano Di Prima was dismissed following allegations of misconduct against his 2023 celeb partner Zara McDermott.

In response to these incidents, Strictly has made significant changes behind the scenes.

To prevent any further issues of bullying and mistreatment in rehearsals, celebrities will now be accompanied by a chaperone. A member of the production team will now be present at all training sessions.

Additionally, they have introduced a celebrity welfare producer and a professional dancer welfare producer.

Insiders have also revealed that the BBC has added clauses to professional dancers’ contracts. One of these clauses includes mandatory participation in anti-bullying workshops.

The Strictly launch show will air on Saturday September 14 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

