All the changes Strictly will make this year following misconduct allegations

Strictly 2024 will launch in just a few weeks. However, whilst things on the surface may be the same, behind the scenes a whole host of changes have been made.

The show has been rocked by scandal in recent months. In a bid to combat any issues in this series, bosses have implemented several changes. Read on to find out what they are…

Amanda accused Giovanni of being “abusive” (Credit: BBC)

Strictly scandals

Earlier this year, Amanda Abbington – who quit the show early – accused Giovanni Pernice of being “nasty” behind the scenes.

She alleged in a later interview that he had exhibited “bullying” and “aggressive” behaviour towards her.

“It’s bullying and it’s aggressive behaviour. There were other things that were very upsetting, that you manage in the room at the time. Because you’re a woman. You have to manage those things because otherwise, what do you do?” she told Channel 4.

In July, the show was embroiled in more scandal when Graziano Di Prima was sacked.

It was alleged that he had kicked Zara McDermott during rehearsals last year.

“Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents, which are incredibly distressing to watch,” Zara said in a statement.

Zara was kicked by Graziano (Credit: BBC)

Changes being made to Strictly 2024

In the wake of the scandals, numerous changes are being implemented behind the scenes at Strictly.

To ensure there are no more allegations of bullying and abuse in rehearsals, celebrities will be given a chaperone.

In a statement, the BBC said: “The BBC is announcing additional steps to strengthen welfare and support on Strictly Come Dancing.

“Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals. The actions we announce today are designed to address that.”

New steps being made behind the scenes on Strictly 2024

They then said that they would have a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times.

They also announced they would be appointing a celebrity welfare producer and a professional dancer welfare producer.

The corporation also announced they would deliver more training for the cast and crew.

According to insiders, the BBC has also included stipulations in the pro dancers’ contracts that they must attend anti-bullying workshops, or face the sack.

No more same sex couples

It has also been announced this year that there will be no same-sex couples in the competition.

It is the first time in five years that there are no same-sex couples. Last year, Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams made it to the final together.

Other same sex pairings include Johannes Radebe and John Whaite, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, and Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer. Sources claim the decision was made in a bid to take the show back to its “traditional roots”.

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon.

