In a shocking accident, renowned jockey and I’m A Celebrity star, Frankie Dettori, has been hospitalised after a fall.

The incident reportedly occurred just before a race in New York when Dettori was unexpectedly unseated by his horse, Pretty Liza.

The 53-year-old sports legend took to Instagram to share an image of himself in a hospital bed.

In the caption, Frankie wrote: “I appreciate all the messages. I’m doing OK! I dislocated my right shoulder – my team here in the hospital have put it back together. Thanks for the messages of concern, it means a lot.”

Amongst the flurry of support, celeb friends including his I’m A Celeb co-star Fred Sirieix, sent his well wishes. “All the best Frankie,” Fred commented.

Meanwhile, Marvin Humes wrote: “Sorry to see Frankie! You’ll come back stronger as you always do mate! Big love.”

New York Racing Association’s communications officer Keith McCalmont provided further details on Twitter.

“Pretty Liza unseated [Frankie] at the gate before the start… The horse was scratched and walked off. Dettori walked to the ambulance and will attend for further evaluation,” he tweeted.

Frankie is no stranger to accolades. He has had a successful career – with his biggest achievement being his Magnificent Seven victory in 1996 at Ascot.

Despite veering towards retirement last year, Frankie made the decision to relocate to California with his family.

Meanwhile, away from the racetrack, Frankie has built a successful career in television. The jockey appeared on I’m A Celebrity last year. After joining the jungle as a late arrival, he was the first star to be eliminated via public vote.

The season was won by Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

Alongside his I’m A Celebrity stint, Frankie has also made appearances on A Question Of Sport and Celebrity Big Brother.

I’m A Celebrity star Frankie Dettori revealed that he has been hospitalized. (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024

Meanwhile, there’s been growing speculation about who will be joining the cast of the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity.

According to the bookies, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney, and TikTok star GK Barry are among those rumoured to appear.

Former campmate Olivia Attwood has also been suggested to make a comeback.

The Love Island star was forced to withdraw early in 2022 due to low sodium and potassium levels.

In an interview with The Sun, Olivia also expressed her desire to return to the jungle.

She said: “The jungle will be getting finished at some point, one thousand percent. I can’t rest until I’ve finished it.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

