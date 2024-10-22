Sue Radford appeared to put a court appearance by husband Noel behind her last night (October 21) as she enjoyed a cosy night in bed with her other half.

Yesterday, Noel Radford appeared in court accused of failing to give driver identification details. It came after an alleged speeding incident in Morecambe last November.

The 22 Kids and Counting patriarch was accused of driving his Porsche at 52mph in a 40mph zone near the home he shares with Sue.

Noel represented himself in court. He pleaded guilty to failing to give driver identification details. Noel entered a not guilty plea when it came to the speeding charge.

The star had previously failed to appear in court on the same charge in September. He was on holiday in Florida at the time.

Noel Radford appears in court

According to the Lancaster Guardian, prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood told the court: “At 1.21pm on November 6, 2023 a car was travelling on the A683 at 52mph. That section is a 40mph speed limit. The vehicle was seen by a camera and as a result a notice requesting details of the driver was sent to Mr Radford. Mr Radford did not respond to the notice.

“Another notice requesting details of the driver was sent to Mr Radford on December 11, 2023 and again no detail was provided. I am applying for prosecution costs of £200.”

Chair of the bench Kevin Kendall told Noel that he’d be given six points on his licence. He was also handed a £900 fine. As well as that, he was ordered to pay a surcharge of £360 and costs of £200, totalling £1,460. It’s reported that he agreed to pay in three monthly instalments.

The star was given until January 2025 to settle the full amount, with Kendall warning the TV personality that the court could resort to “other means” to recover the money if it wasn’t paid by then.

Sue enjoys cosy night in

Wife Sue is yet to comment on her husband’s court appearance. However, she appeared to be enjoying a cosy night in with Noel last night.

Sue shared a picture of the couple’s bedroom on her Instagram Stories, where she revealed she was watching Brassic on TV. She later shared an image of what appeared to be herself and Noel in bed, with one of their children between them.

“Always getting into our bed but will cherish the uncomfortable nights’ sleep as they grow too fast,” she said.

