Sue Radford admits she’s ‘really struggling’ ahead of daughter Millie’s wedding

Sue Radford of 22 Kids and Counting has shared with her followers that she is “really struggling” to find the perfect mother-of-the-bride outfit for her daughter Millie’s upcoming nuptials.

The matriarch of Britain’s largest family took to Instagram to share the dilemma with her fans.

Sue Radford asked her fans for help. (Credit: Sue Radford via Instagram)

22 Kids wedding is stressing out mother-of-the-bride Sue Radford

On her Instagram Story, Sue expressed both excitement and anxiety regarding the wedding preparations.

She wrote: “Booked in my next hair appointment today for @millieradfordd and @harleyypassmore wedding in just over nine weeks time so EXCITED.

“But I’m really struggling to find a mother of the bride outfit I love so if anyone has any recommendations I’d love for you to share please.”

Sue is clearly feeling the pressure to look her best on what will be a significant day for the Radford family.

However, finding that show-stopping ensemble has been a challenge.

To elaborate on her outfit dilemma, she added another story: “I usually go for Phase Eight as I love the dresses they do but would love to go for something a bit different this time. But has to be petite which is so difficult to find.”

Sue asks fans for help

In hopes of receiving some style inspiration, she reached out to her supportive fan base.

“Please comment your favorite place to shop M.O.B dresses,” Sue sent out a call to action.

22 Kids star Millie Radford in Disney proposal

Back in April, the Radfords enjoyed a luxurious trip to Florida. During the holiday, 22-year-old Millie Radford received a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Harley.

However, disaster almost struck before he got down on one knee at Walt Disney World.

Captured on video by family patriarch Noel, Harley frantically searched for the engagement ring that momentarily went missing.

“Oh no! Where’s it gone? Where’s it gone?” Harley panicked in the footage.

Luckily, the scare was short-lived, as he quickly located the ring and successfully continued with the proposal.

Noel and Sue Radford recently returned from a lavish vacation in Florida. (Credit: Channel 5)

Noel Radford

Meanwhile, Radford patriarch Noel Radford has been in some hot water with the legal system after he failed to appear in court for a speeding charge.

The reality TV star was caught speeding his Porsche in Lancashire. He was due to appear in court earlier this month but was absent due to another family vacation in Florida.

After Noel neglected to appear, the court was informed he had “left the jurisdiction”.

Therefore, his trial has been postponed until October 21.

22 Kids and Counting airs at 8pm on Sundays on Channel 5.

