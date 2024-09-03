Noel Radford ‘fails to show up to court’ days after lavish Florida holiday

Reality TV father Noel Radford of 22 Kids and Counting has sparked controversy by reportedly failing to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court for a speeding charge.

The reality TV star was due in court on Monday after he was caught allegedly speeding in his Porsche in his hometown of Morecambe, Lancashire. He pleaded not guilty to charges of speeding.

Sue and Noel Radford star in 22 Kids and Counting (Credit: Channel 5)

Noel Radford speeding

This week, Noel was noticeably absent from the court room.

The Radford family is no stranger to publicity. However, Noel’s court absence raises eyebrows – as it has occurred following the family’s lavish vacation in Florida.

Noel was accused of driving his sports car over the 40mph speed limit in his native Morecambe. He also faces the accusation of neglecting to identify who was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it was caught speeding.

After the reality star failed to turn up, the court was informed he had “left the jurisdiction”.

In response to his non-appearance, the court has postponed proceedings. This will delay Noel’s trial until October 21.

ED! has contacted reps for the Radford family for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radford Family (@theradfordfamily)

The Radford family

This court incident mirrors a starkly different image the family portrayed just a few days earlier. The famous family posted an Instagram video of their recent luxury vacation in Orlando, Florida.

The caption read: “How do you cope in the heat? It’s been scorching in Florida!”

Meanwhile, in the accompanying video, Noel showed off luxury Disney-themed cakes in a Florida bakery.

Noel and his wife Sue made their TV debut with the documentary 15 Kids and Counting.

The patriarch of the Radford family recently hit the headlines after an episode of 22 Kids and Counting. During the episode, Noel – who was adopted at birth – explored his origins.

This led to him discovering that his birth mother had named him ‘Robert’.

Noel called the revelation ‘weird’. “It’s something I’m not sure my birth mum would have done.” He also revealed.

Later in the episode, Noel opened up about his adoption.

“I don’t really like talking about my adoption,” he admitted. “I don’t know why I don’t like talking about it, it’s just weird, I just don’t like it.”

22 Kids and Counting airs at 8pm on Sundays on Channel 5.

Read more: Noel Radford ‘upset’ as he discovers his ‘birth name’ in emotional 22 Kids and Counting episode

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.