Every I’m A Celebrity star who Dean McCullough has got on the wrong side of amid calls for him to leave first

At the beginning, viewers couldn’t see who would cause any trouble in the jungle this year. But suddenly I’m A Celebrity star Dean McCullough began having conflict with quite a few of his campmates.

Dean McCullough found himself embroiled in quite a few heated conversations. And has very quickly gone from one of the fan-favourites to potentially the first out.

So here’s a roundup of the campmates that I’m A Celebrity Dean has got on the wrong side of so far in the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity star Dean’s list of conflicts

I’m A Celebrity Dean with Ant and Dec after quitting trial (Credit: ITV)

1. Ant and Dec

It’s no surprise that Ant and Dec are on the list, as the hosts of the show haven’t been able to hide their irritation at Dean. The radio star found himself getting picked repeatedly for Bushtucker Trials.

During them, he said I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here twice, and got zero stars in another. Obviously there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work that go into the creation of the trials, so Ant and Dec like to make them worth it.

While Ant has been more vocal about his feelings, Dec also has thrown quite a few jokes at Dean’s expense.

Viewers even believe Dean picked up on the vibes, as he mentioned “getting told off by Ant and Dec” and then tried to shake their hands.

Ant has since apologised for letting his annoyance come across on TV, but even after that, it seems the radio host can’t win them round.

Jane Moore annoyed when Dean accused her of not doing her chores (Credit: ITV)

2. Jane Moore

Yesterday’s episode (November 27) saw Dean have clashes with a few of his campmates – over his chores.

While Jane has had her own conflict over not enjoying her tasks, things escalated between her and Dean when he was complaining.

The camp were all aware that Dean kept disappearing whenever it was time to do the water with Melvin. And so Jane took the opportunity to call him out on it.

But things went further as Dean accused Jane of “sleeping all day” following her taking part in the trial earlier that day.

The 62-year-old Loose Women panellist clapped back, pointing out she completed her chores straight after arriving back in camp – before she lay down.

As Dean disappears instead of doing chores, Melvin creates a new nickname for him. (Credit: ITV)

3. Melvin Odoom

Jane wasn’t the only one Dean had conflict with during last night’s episode. Melvin Odoom is paired up with Dean on water duty. But it seems only Melvin was actually doing it.

Melvin spoke in the Bush Telegraph, admitting getting Dean to do the chore is “like asking a kid to tidy their bedroom.” Later on, he spoke to the rest of his campmates about how Dean keeps disappearing, to which they all agreed.

When he finally gave a hand, Dean told his campmates just how much he hated the job and how he doesn’t think he can do it anymore.

With no sympathy in sight, Melvin joked that Dean’s nickname should be “Houdini” because he “likes to disappear.”

While the entire camp found it hilarious, Dean didn’t initially say anything, clearly not impressed.

Alan tried to wake Dean up to help with chores – but conflict followed. (Credit: ITV)

4. Alan Halsall

I’m A Celebrity Dean’s run-in with Jane reminded viewers of an earlier confrontation he had with Coronation Street star Alan Halsall.

Again, the conflict was surrounding the chores. But it was probably the first sign of any sort of trouble in the entire camp.

Alan was camp leader at the time, and so he wasn’t allowed to help with the duties. But Dean opted to have a nap – instead of helping Jane.

When Alan woke Dean up to ask him to do his job, Dean didn’t take it very well.

In what many have called a “passive aggressive” conversation, Dean told Alan that he didn’t give him any time to wake up, or let his contacts settle.

Whenever Alan tried to end the conversation, Dean kept continuing it. Viewers weren’t impressed, and even Ant and Dec had their say.

I’m A Celebrity Dean to be first out?

With friends and family arriving in Australia ahead of the first elimination, could the conflict cause I’m A Celebrity Dean to be first out?

While odds suggest Jane could be the first to leave the jungle, Dean’s conflict may put him on the wrong side of the viewers.

