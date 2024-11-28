As week two is nearing an end, I’m A Celebrity eliminations are set to begin. And even with 12 huge personalities in the jungle this year someone has to go first. And it looks like it could be Jane Moore.

At the start of the series, all the campmates seemed to be getting on well. But when Danny and Barry became camp leaders, the camp had a switch up.

Jane got put on cleaning duty, and she was not happy about it. So unhappy that even a few days later she was still complaining about it.

She accused the leaders of putting her on the chore because she is both a woman and older than others in the camp. While Barry and Danny were quick to defend their choices – Jane remained unimpressed.

I’m A Celebrity eliminations could see Jane leave first

Despite telling Barry she was only joking, for days following she has continuously brought up her hatred for cleaning. Even admitting she is bad at it on purpose so people won’t ask her to do it.

Her Loose Women co-stars spoke about the situation and tried to tell the audience she is very much someone who loves to get involved and do things, so she was probably disappointed that she couldn’t do that.

However, as the I’m A Celebrity eliminations look set to kick off, the whole cleaning up fiasco could be the reason Jane is tipped to leave first.

According to Betfred’s Kayley Cornelius: “Jane has quickly been labelled the outsider of the group, struggling to bond with her campmates. And failing to bring much entertainment to the series.”

Current odds see Jane as 4/7 to go out first. But not far behind her is radio DJ Dean McCullough, sitting at 5/2.

Dean McCullough is not far behind Jane

Dean is really the only other campmate who has had a bumpy ride in the jungle. Despite being found amusing at the start, viewers quickly saw another side to dean.

Kayley explained: “Dean has seen his popularity dip after a few heated clashes with Alan Halsall and Danny Jones, as well as his struggles with the show’s challenges. Many viewers appear ready to see him leave.”

Meanwhile, three campmates spots that seem safe for a while are Danny Jones, Maura Higgins and Coleen Rooney, as they all sit at 100/1 to go out first.

