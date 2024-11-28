When TV presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes announced their breakup, everyone was left shocked – but now in the latest I’m A Celebrity news, she seems to have landed a new working gig, after the split.

Ruth’s fellow Loose Women panellist Jane Moore is currently down under, taking part in the show. So it seems Ruth is heading out to show support.

The 64-year-old presenter shocked fans by posting a series of Instagram stories sharing the news.

Ruth shared a photo of herself on the plane, captioned: “The adventure begins. I’ll be on the Unpacked show on Friday night. See you then!”

Ruth Langsford on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked

She then posted another update for her fans, sharing the view from the plane.

The Loose Women star will be the latest famous face talking with Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers, on their I’m A Celebrity spin-off show.

While Ruth only confirmed she will be on the show on Friday, so far the guests have featured a multiple day stint. And it would be a huge trip for only one night.

It could be that Ruth will be staying in Australia, waiting for Jane to leave the jungle, as friends and family have started to arrive in Australia.

Jane has been embroiled in camp conflict, as she made it very clear she didn’t like the cleaning chore she had been tasked with, accusing it of being both sexist and ageist. But her fellow panellists discussed the situation and tried to provide explanations.

Ruth and Eamonn shock split

Back in May, Ruth and Eamonn shocked everyone by releasing a statement confirming they had parted ways after 14 years of marriage.

A few months after their surprise announcement, Eamonn went public with his new girlfriend, Katie Alexander.

